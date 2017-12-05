Photo Flash: Lesley Ann Warren, Joyce Bulifant, Brooke Shields, Tonya Pinkins and More Bring THE HAPPIEST MILLIONAIRE to Joe's Pub

Click Here for More Articles on BC/EFA

A special 50th anniversary production of the classic film, Disney's The Happiest Millionaire, benefited Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS in two performances at Joe's Pub (425 Lafayette Street) last Sunday, December 3rd. BroadwayWorld has photos from the show below!

The cast included Lesley Ann Warren and Joyce Bulifant (reprising their roles from the film), TV and theater favorite Brooke Shields, Tony Award nominee Dana Ivey, Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins, two-time Tony nominee Brad Oscar, Luca Padovan, Sam Poon, Cherish Myers, John Charles McLaughlin as John Lawless, the Biddle's Irish everyman butler, Nicholas Barasch, Cameron Bartell, Christopher Carothers, Tyler Fauntleroy and Jason Pintar.

Adapted by Doug Thompson and Alex Beck, from the screenplay by A J Carothers, The Happiest Millionaire was produced by Happiest Musical LLC, Jack Aaronson, Doug Thompson and Brice Corder, with direction by Alex Beck, musical staging by Justin Henry, musical direction by Mark Hartman (Avenue Q, Sondheim on Sondheim, Silence! The Musical), and casting by Caralie Chrisco.

The Happiest Millionaire, which first premiered in 1967, was the final live action Disney production to be overseen by Walt Disney himself. Containing over 80 minutes of Golden Age Disney music and dance, the fantastic score was written by Mary Poppins composers and Disney legends, Richard M. and Robert B. Sherman. Originally starring such icons as Fred MacMurray, Greer Garson, Gladys Cooper and Geraldine Page, The Happiest Millionaire also welcomed the Hollywood screen debuts of Tommy Steele, John Davidson and Lesley Ann Warren.

Set in 1916 Philadelphia, the film is based on the real lives of eccentric renaissance man, alligator collector and boxing enthusiast, Anthony J. Drexel Biddle, and his daughter Cordy, a fiercely independent fighter who, like all Disney princesses, wants to discover the world on her own terms.

Photo Credit: David Myers

Related Articles