Photo Flash: LES MISERABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT Returns December 5
The production had now been extended through 28 February 2021.
Performances began on 5 December 2020 for Les Misérables -The Staged Concert at the Sondheim Theatre with the run - which has been extended twice - now concluding on 28 February 2021.
This production has a Company of over 50 actors and musicians drawn from the alumni of several productions of Les Misérables playing to a now further reduced seating capacity of under 600. Strict Covid safety measures and social distancing are followed front of house, on stage, backstage and throughout the building. Cameron Mackintosh has connected the Sondheim with his other theatre next door, the Gielgud, in order for the production to utilise backstage facilities and dressing rooms, doubling the backstage space to ensure the maximum safety of the performers and the staff.
The cast comprises Michael Ball as Javert, Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine, Matt Lucas as Thénardier, Rob Houchen as Marius, Bradley Jaden as Enjolras, Katy Secombe as Madame Thénardier, Shan Ako as Éponine, Amara Okereke as Cosette and at certain performances John Owen-Jones will again play the role of Jean Valjean. The Company also includes Kelly Agbowu, Joseph Anthony, Harry Apps, Charlie Burn, Gerard Carey, Earl Carpenter, Richard Carson, Danny Colligan, Rodney Earl Clarke, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Josefina Gabrielle, Nic Greenshields, Jessie Hart, Holly-Anne Hull, Ebony Jonelle, Connor Jones, Jessica Joslin, Luke McCall, Frances Mayli McCann, Leo Miles, Corrine Priest, Aaron Pryce-Lewis, Jon Robyns, Grainne Renihan and Samuel Wyn-Morris.
For the additional new performances the majority of the Company will be able to continue, however the four principals - Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Carrie Hope Fletcher and Matt Lucas - will only be able to play a limited number of these dates due to previous commitments. John Owen-Jones continues to play the role of Jean Valjean at certain performances and Shan Ako and Amara Okereke continue to play the roles of Eponine and Cosette respectively. The acclaimed stars of the new full production of Les Misérables including Jon Robyns, Bradley Jaden, Gerard Carey and Josefina Gabrielle, which opened earlier this year at the Sondheim theatre, plus the stars of the UK National Tour, Dean Chisnall and Nic Greenshields, will be leading this Company for the extension period. Due to the current situation all cast appearances are subject to availability.
Cameron Mackintosh's production of Les Misérables is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel with additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.
