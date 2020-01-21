Photo Flash: Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Visited FROZEN North American Tour Cast in LA
FROZEN composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez dropped by the North American tour of the Broadway production at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in LA over the weekend.
See the photo below!
The Frozen North American tour stars Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Caroline Innerbichler as Anna, the sisters at the heart of the joy-filled musical. Joining them are principal cast members Austin Colby (Bowman's husband) as Hans, F. Michael Haynie as Olaf, Mason Reeves as Kristoff, Jeremy Morse as Weselton, Collin Baja and Evan Strand alternating as Sven, as well as Stella Cobb (Young Anna), Alyssa Kim (Young Elsa), Jaiden Klein (Young Elsa), and Arwen Monzon-Sanders (Young Anna).
A mysterious secret. A family torn apart. As one sister struggles with being an outsider and harnessing her powers within, the other sets out on a thrilling adventure to bring her family together once again. Both are searching for love, but they'll learn that to find it they'll have to look inside themselves first.
