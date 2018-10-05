Photo Flash: KING KONG Arrives on Broadway Tonight- First Look!

Click Here for More Articles on KING KONG

The new musical King Kong begins performances tonight, Friday, October 5 prior to a Thursday, November 8 opening night at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway). Check out a first look at the famous ape (and the rest of the cast) in action below!

The cast is led by Christiani Pitts, (A Bronx Tale) as Ann Darrow, Eric William Morris (Mamma Mia!) as Carl Denham, and Erik Lochtefeld(Misery, Metamorphoses) as Lumpy.

The King Kong ensemble includes Ashley Andrews (Broadway Debut), Mike Baerga (Miss Saigon), Rhaamell Burke-Missouri (Broadway Debut, Cinderella National Tour), Chloë Campbell (Tuck Everlasting), Leroy Church (Broadway Debut, The Lion King National Tour), Peter Chursin (On The Town, West Side Story), J?van Dansberry (Broadway Debut), Kayla Davion (Waitress), Rory Donovan (NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar," Finding Neverland), Casey Garvin (Miss Saigon, Disaster!), Christopher Hampton Grant (Broadway Debut), Jon Hoche (Broadway Debut, War Horse National Tour), Gabriel Hyman (Broadway Debut), Harley Jay (Rent). James T. Lane (The Scottsboro Boys, A Chorus Line), Marty Lawson (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying; Promises, Promises), Jonathan Christopher MacMillan (War Horse), Danny Miller (Broadway Debut), Brittany Marcell Monachino (Broadway Debut), Jennifer Noble (Ghost The Musical), Kristen Faith Oei (M. Butterfly, The King and I), Eliza Ohman (Hamilton), Roberto Olvera (Broadway Debut), Jaquez André Sims (Motown The Musical), Khadija Tariyan(Broadway Debut, "The Wiz Live!,"), Jena VanElslander (Broadway Debut), Scott Austin Weber (M. Butterfly), Jacob Williams (Broadway Debut), Lauren Yalango-Grant (Broadway Debut), Warren Yang (Miss Saigon) and David Yijae (Broadway Debut).

Written by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) with a score by Marius de Vries (La La Land and Moulin Rouge!) and songs by Eddie Perfect (Beetlejuice), King Kong is directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie (Strictly Ballroom The Musical).

