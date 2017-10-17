Photo Flash: Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr. & More in MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

Oct. 17, 2017  

Everyone has something to hide. Every one of them is a suspect! 20th Century FOX has shared new images from MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, hitting theaters nationwide on November 10th. The film stars Broadway's Josh Gad (BOOK OF MORMON) and Leslie Odom Jr. (HAMILTON), along with Kenneth Branagh, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Daisy Ridley . Get a closer look at all of the suspects aboard!

From the novel by best-selling author Agatha Christie, "Murder on the Orient Express" tells the tale of strangers stranded on a train, where everyone's a suspect and clues are everywhere. Kenneth Branaghdirects.

What starts out as a lavish train ride through Europe quickly unfolds into one of the most stylish, suspenseful and thrilling mysteries ever told. From the novel by best-selling author Agatha Christie, "Murder on the Orient Express" tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone's a suspect. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again.

Photo credit: Nicola Dove/Twentieth Century FOX Film

Source: foxmovies.com/murder-on-the-orient-express


