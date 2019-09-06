THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
Click Here for More Articles on THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

Photo Flash: Inside The Press Launch For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

Sep. 6, 2019  

The Prince of Egypt has its press launch yesterday, September 5. Check out photos from the event below!

The Prince of Egypt is premiering at London's Dominion Theatre on Wednesday 5 February 2020. The show has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Philip LaZebnik and features 10 new songs, together with 5 of Schwartz's acclaimed songs from the Dreamworks Animation film, including Deliver Us, All I Ever Wanted, Through Heaven's Eyes and the Academy Award®-winning When You Believe.

The cast features Luke Brady, Christine Allado, Liam Tamne and Alexia Khadime. Find the full cast announcement and sneak peek at the set design here!

The show is directed by Scott Schwartz and choreographed by Sean Cheesman. For more information, visit www.ThePrinceofEgyptMusical.com

buy tickets


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Ryan Murphy To Bring A CHORUS LINE, Patti LuPone and More To Netflix
  • Carolee Carmello Led HELLO, DOLLY! on Tour Announces Full Cast for Second Year
  • Jayne Houdyshell, Jefferson Mays, Marie Mullen, and Shuler Hensley Join THE MUSIC MAN
  • Rob McClure To Lead The World Premiere Of MRS. DOUBTFIRE At The 5th Avenue Theatre
  • Photo Flash: First Look at Joe Sugg as Ogie in WAITRESS
  • LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Extends Run Through January 19, 2020