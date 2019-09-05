Full Casting Announced For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT in London; Plus Get a First Look at the Set Design!

Click Here for More Articles on THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, the brand-new stage musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell), a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas) and based on the celebrated Dreamworks Animation film, today announces the full cast for its London premiere production.

The previously announced Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam),Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Queen Tuya), Gary Wilmot (Jethro), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari) and Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron) will be joined by Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, Kalene Jeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward.

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT today also releases the first scenic design illustration by Kevin Depinet of the newly conceived London production.

Set design by Kevin Depinet

Performances begin at London's Dominion Theatre on Wednesday 5 February 2020, with an official West End premiere on Tuesday 25 February 2020, for a limited 32-week engagement. Tickets are available via www.ThePrinceofEgyptMusical.com and all usual agents.

The following EXTRA SHOWS have been added: Tuesday 14 April, Tuesday 11 August and Tuesday 25 August 2020, all at 2.30pm. Tickets are now on sale.

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT features 10 new songs written by Stephen Schwartz, together with 5 of his acclaimed songs from the Dreamworks Animation film, including Deliver Us, All I Ever Wanted, Through Heaven's Eyes and the Academy Award-winning When You Believe (which was a global hit for Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey as well as a UK chart-topping winner's single for The X-Factor).

Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever. THE PRINCE OF EGYPT is directed by Scott Schwartz with choreography by Sean Cheesman; set designs by Kevin Depinet;costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward; lighting design by Mike Billings; sound design by Gareth Owen; projection designs by Jon Driscoll; illusion designs by Chris Fisher; orchestrations by August Eriksmoen; musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum; musical direction by Dave Rose and casting by Jim Arnold CDG. A milestone in cinematic achievement, DreamWorks' The Prince of Egypt captivated audiences across the world and recently celebrated its 20th Anniversary. Hailed as "an outstanding artistic achievement" (Variety) and "a stunning film" (The Guardian), it remains one of the most beloved and acclaimed animated feature films of all time.

Developmental productions of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT were presented at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley (winner of the 2019 Regional Theatre Tony Award) and Fredericia Teater Denmark.

The West End premiere production of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT is produced by DreamWorks Theatricals (a division of Universal Theatrical Group), Michael McCabe and Neil Laidlaw.





