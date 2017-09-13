LOVE NEVER DIES
Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal with Gardar Thor Cortes, Meghan Picerno and More for LOVE NEVER DIES on Tour

Sep. 13, 2017  

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies, the spellbinding sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, makes its North American premiere on Wednesday, October 25 in Detroit, MI, following technical rehearsals and performances in Utica, NY (September 22-24, Stanley Theatre) and a special preview engagement in Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre October 3-8, 2017. BroadwayWorld has a first look inside rehearsal below!

Direct from the highly successful production of Love Never Dies in Hamburg, Germany, Gardar Thor Cortes will portray the man behind the mask, 'The Phantom,' with Meghan Picerno as 'Christine Daaé,' Karen Mason as 'Madame Giry,' Sean Thompson as 'Raoul,' Mary Michael Patterson as 'Meg Giry,' and Casey Lyons and Jake Heston Miller sharing the role of 'Gustave.' The trio of Phantom's henchmen include Katrina Kemp as 'Fleck,' Richard Koons as 'Squelch,' and Stephen Petrovich as 'Gangle.'

The ensemble includes Chelsey Arce, Erin Chupinsky, Diana DiMarzio, Tyler Donahue, Yesy Garcia, Alyssa Giannetti, Michael Gillis, Tamar Greene, Natalia Lepore Hagan, Lauren Lukacek, Alyssa McAnany, Rachel Anne Moore, Bronson Norris Murphy, Dave Schoonover, Adam Soniak, John Swapshire IV, Kelly Swint, Lucas John Thompson, Correy West and Arthur Wise.

Gardar Thor Cortes is appearing with the permission of Actors' Equity Association. The Producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance of this production.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Associate Director Gavin Mitford with Meghan Picerno (Christine Daae) and Gardar Thor Cortes (The Phantom)

Casey J. Lyons (Gustave) with Sean Thompson (Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny) and Meghan Picerno (Christine Daae)

Mary Michael Patterson (Meg Giry), Meghan Picerno (Christine Daae), Karen Mason (Madame Giry) and Sean Thompson (Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny)

Associate Choreographer Simone Sault (center) rehearses a number from LOVE NEVER DIES with Karen Mason (Madame Giry â€" Far Left) and the Ensemble.

Meghan Picerno (Christine Daae) with Associate Choreographer Simone Sault

A set piece from LOVE NEVER DIES

Music Supervisor Kristen Blodgette leads a rehearsal of LOVE NEVER DIES

Associate Director Gavin Mitford with Meghan Picerno (Christine Daae) and Gardar Thor Cortes (The Phantom)

Mary Michael Patterson (Meg Giry) and Meghan Picerno (Christine Daae)




