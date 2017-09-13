Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal with Gardar Thor Cortes, Meghan Picerno and More for LOVE NEVER DIES on Tour

Click Here for More Articles on LOVE NEVER DIES

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies, the spellbinding sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, makes its North American premiere on Wednesday, October 25 in Detroit, MI, following technical rehearsals and performances in Utica, NY (September 22-24, Stanley Theatre) and a special preview engagement in Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre October 3-8, 2017. BroadwayWorld has a first look inside rehearsal below!

Direct from the highly successful production of Love Never Dies in Hamburg, Germany, Gardar Thor Cortes will portray the man behind the mask, 'The Phantom,' with Meghan Picerno as 'Christine Daaé,' Karen Mason as 'Madame Giry,' Sean Thompson as 'Raoul,' Mary Michael Patterson as 'Meg Giry,' and Casey Lyons and Jake Heston Miller sharing the role of 'Gustave.' The trio of Phantom's henchmen include Katrina Kemp as 'Fleck,' Richard Koons as 'Squelch,' and Stephen Petrovich as 'Gangle.'

The ensemble includes Chelsey Arce, Erin Chupinsky, Diana DiMarzio, Tyler Donahue, Yesy Garcia, Alyssa Giannetti, Michael Gillis, Tamar Greene, Natalia Lepore Hagan, Lauren Lukacek, Alyssa McAnany, Rachel Anne Moore, Bronson Norris Murphy, Dave Schoonover, Adam Soniak, John Swapshire IV, Kelly Swint, Lucas John Thompson, Correy West and Arthur Wise.

Gardar Thor Cortes is appearing with the permission of Actors' Equity Association. The Producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance of this production.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

