Photo Flash: Inside DOCTOR ZHIVAGO at Cadogan Hall

Doctor Zhivago made its UK concert debut starring Ramin Karimloo (Yurii Andreyevich Zhivago) and Celinde Schoenmaker (Lara Guishar) at Cadogan Hall, on 1 September. See photographs from the concert below!

Based on the Nobel Prize-winning novel by Boris Pasternak, prepare to be taken on an epic journey of heart-breaking romance, following the search for love during the final days of Czarist Russia. Raised as an aristocrat, Yurii Andreyevich Zhivago is a political idealist, physician, and poet whose life is tossed by the tides of history as he is torn between a life with his close childhood friend and wife, and the passionate and mysterious Lara Guishar. Zhivago, however, is not alone in his yearnings for Lara, and must compete with both revolutionaries and aristocracy alike to win the heart of the woman he cannot live without.

Written by Academy Award nominee Michael Weller (Ragtime), the show features music by two-time Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Lucy Simon, with lyrics by Tony Award nominee Michael Korie and Emmy Award nominee Amy Powers. This classic story opened on Broadway in 2015.





