Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with The Public Theater's OTHELLO

May. 15, 2018  

OTHELLO begins performances on Tuesday, May 29 and runs through Sunday, June 24 with an official opening on Monday, June 18. Check out the cast hard at work in rehearsal below!

The complete cast of OTHELLO features Peter Jay Fernandez (Duke of Venice); Motell Foster (Roderigo); Andrew Hovelson (Lodovico);Chukwudi Iwuji (Othello); David Kenner (Ensemble); Heather Lind (Desdemona); Tim Nicolai (Ensemble); Flor De Liz Perez (Bianca); Miguel Perez (Brabantio); Thomas Schall (Montano); Caroline Siewert (Ensemble); Corey Stoll (Iago); Babak Tafti (Cassio); Peter Van Wagner (Gratiano); and Alison Wright (Emilia). The non-equity ensemble will feature Kevin Rico Angulo, Christopher Cassarino, Lily Santiago, and Allen Tedder.

Set amid war and palace intrigue in the 17th-century Mediterranean, this classic drama about a noble Black Venetian general whose marriage is sabotaged by theater's most infamous villain, Iago, remains Shakespeare's most urgent and relevant tragedy today. A lush, romantic vision gives way to the violent tangle of love and jealousy, race and revenge in this must-see production of Shakespeare's great tragedy, OTHELLO.

OTHELLO will feature scenic design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Jessica Paz, hair and wig design by Matthew B. Armentrout, music composition by Derek Wieland, fight direction by Thomas Schall, and movement direction by Adesola Osakalumi.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Complete Casting Announced for Skylar Astin, Betsy Wolfe, and Michael Urie Led HOW TO SUCCEED at the Kennedy Center
  • SOME LIKE IT HOT Musical Adaptation in the Works from Producers Craig Zadan & Neil Meron, Casey Nicholaw to Direct
  • Jim Parsons Out of THE BOYS IN THE BAND Due to Foot Injury; Expected to Return This Week
  • Cast Recording Announced for BRIGADOON Starring O'Hara and Wilson
  • The Hijinks Are Over! THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG to End Run on August 26
  • Erich Bergen to Have Some Bad Ideas as Next Doctor Pomatter in WAITRESS

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       