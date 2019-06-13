Photo Flash: Helen Hunt, Laura Osnes and More Visit OKLAHOMA!

Oklahoma! is fresh off of its Tony win for best revival and recently welcomed some special guests! Check out photos of the cast with Helen Hunt, Laura Osnes and the current Miss America Nia Franklin!

Oklahoma! returns to Broadway! Stripped down to reveal the darker psychological truths at its core, Daniel Fish's production tells a story of a community circling its wagons against an outsider, and the violence of the frontier that shaped America.



Over 75 years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before - reimagined for the 21st century.

Photo Credit: Caroline Weber





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You