Photo Flash: HAMILTON Cast Stops by Jocelyn Bioh's 'SCHOOL GIRLS' Off-Broadway

The cast of Jocelyn Bioh's new play School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play got a treat when cast members from Hamilton spent their night off at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, catching the hit show, which just announced an extension. The MCC Theater production will now run through December 23rd. Scroll down for a photo of both casts!

MCC Theater presents the second show of its 2017-18 season: the World Premiere of School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play, written by 2017-18 Tow Playwright-in-Residence Jocelyn Bioh, and directed by Tony winner Rebecca Taichman.

The cast features Nabiyah Be (Black Panther, Hadestown), MaameYaa Boafo(Untamed), Paige Gilbert (Street Children), Obie Award winner Zainab Jah(Eclipsed), Nike Kadri (The Death of the Last Black Man...), Abena Mensah-Bonsu (Ragtime on Ellis Island), Mirirai Sithole (The Death of the Last Black Man...), and Lortel Award nominee Myra Lucretia Taylor (Familiar).

In School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play, Paulina, the reigning Queen Bee at Ghana's most exclusive boarding school, has her sights set on the Miss Universe pageant. But the mid-year arrival of Ericka, a new student with undeniable talent and beauty, captures the attention of the pageant recruiter--and Paulina's hive-minded friends. This buoyant and biting comedy explores the universal similarities (and glaring differences) facing teenage girls across the globe. How far would you go to be queen bee?

