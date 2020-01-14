Photo Flash: Gloria Steinem and More at Ms. Foundation for Women's Comedy Night at Carolines on Broadway

Last night, the Ms. Foundation for Women hosted their 24th comedy night at Carolines on Broadway, "New Year, Same Sh*t (Call It Out, Clean It Up)!" Comedians Michelle Buteau, Kelly Bachman, Anna Drezen, Judy Gold, Alise Morales, and Julia Shiplett, performed to celebrate the grassroots movement to advance equity for all genders and take an important moment to laugh.

See photos below!

Ms. Foundation President + CEO, Teresa C. Younger, discussed the importance of the show in her introductory remarks, "We are doing this because even through difficult times we know we have to laugh...it's better to laugh than it is to cry and be depressed...If you laugh tonight then you do not have to do Pilates in the morning."

On the work of the Ms. Foundation, Younger stated, "we are transforming the democracy by putting women and girls of color first...Personally I'm ready to channel my inner Meghan Markle, she's taking on the monarchy and we're taking on the patriarchy."

Gloria Steinem, Founding Mother of the Ms. Foundation, highlighted the importance of the comedy show, "Laughter is the only free emotion, it is the only emotion that cannot be compelled. You can make someone feel fear and you can also make someone think they're in love... but no one can make you laugh unless you really, really want to laugh. So this is a really important measure of freedom, never go anywhere that doesn't let you laugh."

Michelle Buteau, in her closing remarks, thanked the crowd for being there, stating, "It is very hard being a female comedian in Trump's America. It's very hard to do the things you want to do... I make fun. I make jokes out of life, but it really does mean something to feel like you are in a safe space with people who want you to be your best."





