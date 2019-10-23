Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Peter Dinklage and the Cast of CYRANO
Get a first look at The New Group's Cyrano currently playing a limited Off-Broadway engagement through December 22 at The Daryl Roth Theatre (101 East 15th Street). Previews began October 11 in advance of Official Opening Night on Thursday, November 7.
Cyrano, adapted by Erica Schmidt from Cyrano de Bergerac by Edmond Rostand, with Music by Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner of The National, Lyrics by Matt Berninger of The National and Carin Besser, and Choreography by Jeff and Rick Kuperman, directed by Erica Schmidt, launches The New Group's 25th Anniversary Season.
Cyrano features Ritchie Coster, Josh A. Dawson, Peter Dinklage, Hillary Fisher, Josh Franklin, Christopher Gurr, Blake Jenner, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Nehal Joshi, Grace McLean, Erika Olson and Scott Stangland.
Photo Credit: Monique Carboni
Scott Stangland, Peter Dinklage, Christopher Gurr
Ritchie Coster, Peter Dinklage
Christopher Gurr, Hillary Fisher, Nehal Joshi, Josh A. Dawson, Scott Stangland
Nehal Joshi, Scott Stangland, Peter Dinklage, Jasmine Cephas Jones
Peter Dinklage, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Blake Jenner
