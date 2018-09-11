Photo Flash: Get A First Look Carolee Carmello, Andrea Burns and More in Two River's PAMELA'S FIRST MUSICAL

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Pamela's First Musical, a world premiere with a book by Wendy Wasserstein and Christopher Durang, music by Cy Coleman and lyrics by David Zippel, directed and choreographed by Graciela Daniele at Two River Theatre. Performances continue through Sunday, October 7 in Two River's Rechnitz Theater, 21 Bridge Avenue, Red Bank, NJ. Tickets are available from 732.345.1400 or tworivertheater.org.

The musical tells the story of Pamela (played by 12-year-old Sarah McKinley Austin), an unhappy, imaginative young girl whose mother has died. Her father (two-time Tony Award nomineeHoward McGillin), though well-meaning, doesn't fully understand his creative, unusual daughter. When Pamela's eccentric and fabulous Aunt Louise (a modern "Auntie Mame" played by three-time Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello) sweeps her away on her birthday to see her very first Broadway musical, Pamela meets many of the colorful personalities of the New York Theater world, including musical comedy star Mary Ethel Bernadette (Drama Desk Award winner Andréa Burns), producer Bernie S. Gerry (Tony Award nominee David Garrison) and director Hal Hitner (Tony Award nominee Michael Mulheren). In meeting them and watching a clever musical-within-a-musical, Pamela discovers her tribe and the place where, as she sings, "all the pieces fit"-the world of musical theater.

The cast also includes Wesley J. Barnes (Daniel/Jules Gels/Linzer Torte/Ensemble), Jeanine Bruen (Ensemble), Mary Callanan (Tiny La Tuna/Messenger/Gladys/Ensemble), NickCearley (Robert/Harrison Roy/Ensemble), Erica Dorfler (Lyndell/Betty Songheim/Countess), Hillary Fisher (Jessica/Heidi Lee Lee/Ensemble), Jacobi Hall (Nick/Billy Ivey Zippers/Butler/Ensemble), Elizabeth Ritacco (Ensemble), and Blake Zolfo (Thomas/Cy Songheim/Friedrich/Ensemble).

The creative team includes music director Gregory J. Dlugos, orchestrator Charlie Rosen, scenic designers David Gallo and Viveca Gardiner, costume designer Gabriel Berry, lighting designer David Lander, and sound designer Drew Levy. The casting is by Tara Rubin Casting. The production stage manager is Lori M. Doyle and the assistant stage manager is James Steele.

All Photos by T. Charles Erickson

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You