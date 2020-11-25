Photo Flash: First Look at Reunited Disney Casts in The Disney Holiday Singalong!
The performance of 'Let It Go' will include cast members from Aladdin, The Lion King and Frozen!
On Monday, November 30 (8pm), ABC will present "The Disney Holiday Singalong," the third iteration in the ratings phenomenon franchise, with Ryan Seacrest returning to host the night of merry music and magic. Celebrity performances and appearances for the festive special include Andrea Bocelli, BTS, Michael Bublé, Ciara, Chloe X Halle, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, Julianne Hough, Adam Lambert, Leslie Odom Jr., Katy Perry, P!NK and Kerry Washington.
The jolly one-hour musical event will once again include animated on-screen lyrics to allow viewers at home to sing along to the beloved Disney melodies and classic holiday carols.
For the first time since Broadway's shutdown, Disney Theatrical Production's Broadway casts of "The Lion King" and "Aladdin," and North American Touring companies of "Frozen" return to The New Amsterdam Theatre to sing a special performance of "Let It Go." Led by Caroline Bowman and Aisha Jackson, the number also features Tracee Beazer, Austin Colby, Lindiwe Dlamini, Olivia Donaldson, Bongi Duma, Nicholas Edwards, April Holloway, Ben Jeffrey, Nina Lafarga, Telly Leung, Isabelle McCalla, Paul HeeSang Miller, Kyle Mitchel, Nteliseng Nkhela, Amber Owens, Adam Perry, John Riddle, Ann Sanders, Dennis Stowe, L. Steven Taylor and Nicholas Ward.
Check out photos from the special event below!
Photo Credit: ABC/Ben Hider
Aisha Jackson and Caroline Bowman
Company
Company
Company
Company
Company
Company
Company
Company
Company
Company
Company
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Original AVENUE Q Cast and More Reunite for 'Only For Now' Virtual Performance
More than 40 people and puppets from the Tony Award-winning musical Avenue Q have reunited in a special music video of the hit finale, “Only For Now.”...
Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN and COME FROM AWAY Will Perform on Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
BroadwayWorld has learned that two Broadway casts will perform on the 60th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS. Dear Evan Hansen will perform 'You W...
How to Watch the 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Your All-Inclusive Guide!
While many prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving differently this year, so does The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the nation's most cherished ho...
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Begins Performances in Taiwan With An Audience of Over 5000
The cast of The Phantom of the Opera has completed a 14-day quarantine and begun performances in Taiwan on November 19 at Taipei Arena....
Voting Now Open For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Voting is now open for the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the pas...
BWW Exclusive: BARE: A POP OPERA Celebrates 20 Years- Watch Now!
Join BWW and the original producers of the cult hit, bare: a pop opera, at 8pm ET for a virtual celebration of the critically acclaimed coming-of-age...