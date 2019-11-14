Photo Flash: First Look at Rehearsal Photos of CYRANO DE BERGERAC Starring James McAvoy
The Jamie Lloyd Company, the successful partnership between Ambassador Theatre Group, the UK's leading theatre company, and artistic director Jamie Lloyd, in association with British Airways announced the full cast for Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac, freely adapted by Martin Crimp, directed by Jamie Lloyd. Joining the Golden Globe and Olivier Award nominated James McAvoy (Cyrano de Bergerac) to complete the cast are Michele Austin (Ragueneau), Adam Best (Le Bret), Sam Black (Armand/Priest), Nari Blair-Mangat (Valvert), Philip Cairns (Referee), Tom Edden (De Guiche), Eben Figueiredo (Christian), Chris Fung (Usher), Adrian Der Gregorian (Montfleury), Carla Harrison-Hodge (Denise/Medic), Seun Shote (Theatre Owner), Kiruna Stamell (Marie-Louise), Nima Taleghani (Ligniere), and Anita-Joy Uwajeh (Roxane) with Vaneeka Dadhria, Mika Johnson and Brinsley Terence.
Cyrano de Bergerac is the first production in a new season directed by Jamie Lloyd which opens at Playhouse Theatre on 6 December, with previews from 27 November and runs until 29 February. Further productions to be announced.
Take a look at rehearsal photos below!
Fierce with a pen and notorious in combat, Cyrano almost has it all - if only he could win the heart of his true love. There's just one big problem: he has a nose as huge as his heart. Will a society engulfed by narcissism get the better of De Bergerac - or can his mastery of language set Roxane's world alight?
Photo Credit: Marc Brenner
Sam Black, Carla Harrison-Hodge, Kiruna Stamell
Anita-Joy Uwajeh, James McAvoy
Adrian Der Gregorian, Philip Cairns, Nari Blair-Mangat, Seun Shote
Eben Figueiredo, James McAvoy, Philip Cairns, Seun Shote
Cast of Cyrano de Bergerac
Cast of Cyrano de Bergerac
