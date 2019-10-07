Photo Flash: First Look at Mary-Louise Parker and Will Hochman in THE SOUND INSIDE
Get a first look at Broadway's new psychological drama The Sound Inside.
Tony, Golden Globe, Emmy winner Mary-Louise Parker stars in the Broadway premiere of The Sound Inside, written by Adam Rapp (Red Light Winter), directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit). Will Hochman will make his Broadway debut reprising his role as "Christopher." The Sound Inside began performances, Saturday, September 14, and official opening night is set for Thursday, October 17, on Broadway at Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street).
A brilliant Ivy League writing professor. A talented yet mysterious student. An unthinkable favor. Everyone has a story-the question is how it ends. The Sound Inside is a riveting new American play. 90 minutes - no intermission.
Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel
Mary-Louise Parker, Will Hochman
Mary-Louise Parker, Will Hochman
Will Hochman, Mary-Louise Parker
