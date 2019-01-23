Photo Flash: First Look at Kaley Ann Voorhees & More in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Ahead of 31st Anniversary!

Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Producers Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group have announced that Broadway's blockbuster phenomenon, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, directed by Harold Prince, will continue making history with two upcoming milestones. The musical will first celebrate its 31st Anniversary this Saturday, January 26, 2019. The production is next on track to reach an unprecedented 13,000 performances in April. Both are feats achieved by no other Broadway show.

PHANTOM has been the longest-running show in Broadway history for well over a decade, and its astounding longevity in New York and around the world is unprecedented. The musical has played to 18.5 million people at The Majestic Theatre (247 West 44th Street), having grossed a staggering more than $1.1 billion.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has been the largest single generator of income and jobs in Broadway and U.S. theatrical history, including employing more than 400 actors during its more than three decade Broadway run. PHANTOM currently stars Ben Crawford as The Phantom, Kaley Ann Voorhees as Christine and Jay Armstrong Johnson as Raoul, with co-stars Laird Mackintosh as Monsieur André, Craig Bennett as Monsieur Firmin, Raquel Suarez Groen as Carlotta, Maree Johnson as Madame Giry, Carlton Moe as Piangi and Kelsey Connolly as Meg Giry. At certain performances, Eryn LeCroy plays the role of Christine.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group, has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and is directed by Harold Prince. Lyrics are by Charles Hart with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and the book is by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Musical staging and choreography is by the late Gillian Lynne. The Phantom of the Opera has production design by the late Maria Björnson®, lighting by Andrew Bridge and sound by Mick Potter with original sound by Martin Levan. Musical supervision and direction is by David Caddick and orchestrations are by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

