Photo Flash: First Look at Joshua Henry & More in MCC's THE WRONG MAN
MCC Theater is currently presenting the highly anticipated World Premiere production of The Wrong Man, the new stage musical written by multi-platinum songwriter Ross Golan. Previously scheduled for a limited run through October 27, The Wrong Man will now play through Sunday, November 17 at The Newman Mills Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space (511 West 52nd Street). For tickets and more information, please visit www.MCCTheater.org
The Wrong Man stars three-time Tony Award® nominee and Grammy Award® nominee Joshua Henry, Ciara Renée, and Ryan Vasquez. They are joined by "American Idol" finalist Anoop Desai, Tilly Evans-Krueger ("RENT: Live"), Malik Kitchen (Hamilton, Chicago), Libby Lloyd, Amber Pickens (Cirque du Soleil Paramour), Kyle Robinson (An American in Paris), Debbie Christine Tjong (Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future), and Julius Williams.
The cast is joined onstage by music director Taylor Peckham on keyboard, Dillon Kondor and Vin Landolfi on guitar, Alex Eckhardt on bass, and Jamie Eblen on drums.
The production marks the reunion of Hamilton's Tony Award®-winning and two-time Emmy® Award-winning director Thomas Kail and Emmy®, three-time Tony®, four-time Grammy® Award-winning orchestrator Alex Lacamoire. The production will also feature choreography by two-time Emmy Award®-winning choreographer Travis Wall.
The creative team for The Wrong Man includes scenic design by Tony Award® winner Rachel Hauck, costume design by Jennifer Moeller and Kristin Isola, lighting design by Betsy Adams, sound design by Tony Award® winner Nevin Steinberg, hair and make-up design by Tommy Kurzman, music direction by Taylor Peckham, and casting by Telsey + Company. The Production Stage Manager is Jason Pacella. Tickets are now available at mcctheater.org
In this singular and exciting new work, The Wrong Man meets the wrong woman in the wrong place at the wrong time. Set in Reno, Nevada, The Wrong Man tells the story of Duran, a man just scraping by, who is accused of a murder he says he didn't commit.
Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy
Ryan Vasquez, Kyle Robinson, and Tilly Evans-Krueger
Ryan Vasquez and the cast
Joshua Henry and the cast
Joshua Henry and the cast
Joshua Henry, Ciara Renee
Joshua Henry, Ciara Renee
Ryan Vasquez and Ciara Renee
Joshua Henry and cast
Joshua Henry and cast
