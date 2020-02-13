Photo Flash: First Look at Danny Mac and Aimie Atkinson in PRETTY WOMAN in the West End
Aimie Atkinson and Danny Mac will star as 'Vivian Ward' as 'Edward Lewis' in the West End production of Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL. The musical begins performances at the Piccadilly Theatre on 13 February 2020, where it will play for a strictly limited engagement.
Get a first look at a photo of the stars below!
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, it is directed and choreographed by the two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.
Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song 'Oh, Pretty Woman' which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. Pretty Woman the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL had its world premiere at Chicago's Oriental Theatre in March 2018 before transferring to Broadway where it ran at the Nederlander Theatre. The German production opened in Hamburg at the Stage Theater an der Elbe on 29 September 2019 to rave reviews and the US tour will begin in September 2020.
