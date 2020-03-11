Photo Flash: First Look at Dan Stevens, Mark Addy, Tracie Bennett and More in HANGMEN
Martin McDonagh's Hangmen is currently in previews at Broadway's Golden Theatre!
Directed by Matthew Dunster, Martin McDonagh's Hangmen features Mark Addy (Harry), Tracie Bennett (Alice), Ewen Bremner (Syd), Owen Campbell (Clegg), Jeremy Crutchley (Inspector Fry), Gaby French (Shirley), Josh Goulding (Hennessy), John Hodgkinson (Pierrepoint), Richard Hollis (Bill), John Horton (Arthur), Ryan Pope (Charlie) and Dan Stevens (Mooney), joined by understudies Sebastian Beacon, Pete Bradbury, Katie Fabel, and Colin McPhillamy.
See photos below!
ENGLAND 1965 - What is Britain's (second most) famous executioner to do now that hanging has been abolished? The simple answer is a lot more than he bargained for. In his small pub in the northern English town of Oldham, Harry is something of a local celebrity and the cub reporters and pub regulars are dying to hear Harry's reaction to the news, while his old assistant Syd and the mysterious Mooney lurk with very different motives for their visit.
Martin McDonagh's Hangmen officially opens on Thursday, March 19 at the Golden Theatre.
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
The Cast
Mark Addy
Tracie Bennett and Mark Addy
The Cast
Ewen Bremner and Mark Addy
