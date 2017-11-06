Photo Flash: First Look at Christian Slater and More in GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS in the West End

Christian Slater (Mr Robot, True Romance, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest), Robert Glenister (Hustle, Spooks), Kris Marshall (Death in Paradise, Love Actually, My Family), Stanley Townsend (Girl from the North Country, The Nether) and Don Warrington (Death in Paradise, Rising Damp), are the 'deal chasing' cut-throat sales team in David Mamet's masterpiece, Glengarry Glen Ross, alongside Daniel Ryan as Lingk (Linda Green, Posh) and Oliver Ryan as Baylen (Dr Faustus, As You Like It).

This trailblazing modern classic, directed by Sam Yates, runs at the Playhouse Theatre now through 3 February 2018 for a strictly limited 14-week season with design by Chiara Stephenson and lighting by Richard Howell. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

The play has won every major dramatic award on both sides of the Atlantic, making it an extraordinary theatrical success story. Its sensational world premiere at the National Theatre in 1983, earned it the Olivier Award for Best Play, whilst its 1984 Broadway premiere garnered multiple Tony Award nominations and just a year later, it won the Pulitzer Award for Drama. In 1992 the play was adapted by Mamet into an Academy Award nominated film featuring an all-star cast including Jack Lemmon, Al Pacino, E. Harris, Alan Arkin, Kevin Spacey and Jonathan Pryce.

At a time of fierce debate about the American Dream and what it represents, Glengarry Glen Ross is a lacerating satire for modern society, highlighting how economic austerity can affect the morality and greed of individuals under financial pressure.

Lies. Greed. Corruption. It's business as usual. Set in an office of cut-throat Chicago salesmen. Pitched in a high-stakes competition against each other, four increasingly desperate employees will do anything, legal or otherwise, to sell the most real estate. As time and luck start to run out, the mantra is simple: close the deal and you've won a Cadillac; blow the lead and you're f****d.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner



Christian Slater (Ricky Roma)



Daniel Ryan (Lingk) and Christian Slater (Ricky Roma)



Don Warrington (George Aaronow)



Kris Marshall (John Williamson)



Christian Slater (Ricky Roma) and Daniel Ryan (Lingk)



Christian Slater (Ricky Roma) and Kris Marshall (John Williamson)



Christian Slater (Ricky Roma) and Stanley Townsend (Shelley Levene)



Don Warrington (George Aaronow) and Robert Glenister (Dave Moss)



Oliver Ryan (Baylen) & Christian Slater (Ricky Roma)



Oliver Ryan (Baylen)



Robert Glenister (Dave Moss)



Stanley Townsend (Shelley Levene)



