Photos: First Look at Carrie Hope Fletcher and the Cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA in Action

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella is now playing at the Gillian Lynne Theatre! The new musical began previews just last week and BroadwayWorld has your first look at the cast in action.

Cinderella is a new romantic musical comedy featuring an original story and book by 2021 OSCAR winner Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) and lyrics by Tony & Olivier award winner David Zippel (City of Angels). Laurence Connor (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, School of Rock) directs, with choreography by JoAnn M Hunter.

Carrie Hope Fletcher plays Cinderella in this new production. She has starred in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket), The Addams Family (UK Tour), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (UK Tour), Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre), and most recently played Fantine in Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre. She is also a bestselling author and social media personality.

Ahead of Cinderella's arrival at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, the building has been extensively refurbished and renovated, including upgrade works to the auditorium and Front of House.

