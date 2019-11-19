Photo Flash: First Look at Campbell Scott & More in A CHRISTMAS CAROL on Broadway!

The holiday masterpiece, A Christmas Carol, is currently in previews on Broadway this holiday season, following critically acclaimed runs at The Old Vic, London. Playwright Jack Thorne and director Matthew Warchus offer a magical new interpretation of Charles Dickens' classic story. The production began previews on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street), and will open on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

This timeless - and timely - tale of redemption welcomes theatergoers of all ages into an immersive experience that's brimming with Christmas spirit. The production features dazzling staging, moving storytelling and 12 of the most cherished Christmas carols, including "Joy to the World," "Silent Night," and "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear."

A Christmas Carol stars Campbell Scott as Ebenezer Scrooge, two-time Tony Award-winner Andrea Martin as Ghost of Christmas Past, and Tony Award-winner LaChanze as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig. They are joined by Erica Dorfler as Mrs. Cratchit, Dashiell Eaves as Bob Cratchit, Hannah Elless as Jess, Brandon Gill as Fred, Evan Harrington as Fezziwig, Chris Hoch as Father/Marley, Sarah Hunt as Belle, Matthew Labanca as George, Alex Nee as Ferdy/Nicholas, Dan Piering as Young Ebenezer, and Rachel Prather as Little Fan. Sebastian Ortiz and Jai Ram Srinivasan will share the role of Tiny Tim.

Check out a first look at the cast in action below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You