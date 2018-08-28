Photo Flash: First Look at COLLECTIVE RAGE: A PLAY IN 5 BETTIES Extended Through October 7

MCC Theatre announces the extension by popular demand of the New York Premiere production of Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties, written by Jen Silverman, and directed by MCC alum Mike Donahue . Previously scheduled for a limited run through September 23, Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties will now play through Sunday, October 7 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street). For tickets and more info, visit www.MCCTheater.org

The cast features two-time Emmy Award-winning actress Dana Delany ("Desperate Housewives," "China Beach"), Obie and three-time Screen Actors Guild Award-winning actress Lea DeLaria("Orange is the New Black," Cars 3), Adina Verson (Indecent, The Lucky Ones), Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet!), and Chaunté Wayans (Fifty Shades of Black, "Laugh Factory").

Meet five different women named Betty: one rich, one lonely, one charismatic, one lovelorn, and one who keeps working on her truck. Oh, and one has decided to stage a production of that play-within-a-play by... that old English guy, what's his name? Ah, forget it. In Jen Silverman's unpredictable comedy Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties, five women collide at the intersection of rage, love, and the "thea-tah," provoking each other to take a look in the mirror and face the person they didn't know they could be. Directed by Mike Donahue (MCC Theater's The Legend of Georgia McBride), this New York premiere invites us all to be a little braver, live a little louder, laugh a little harder, and unleash our inner Betty.

The full title of the play is Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties; In Essence, A Queer And Occasionally Hazardous Exploration; Do You Remember When You Were In Middle School And You Read About Shackleton And How He Explored The Antarctic? Imagine The Antarctic As A Pussy And It's Sort Of Like That.

Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties originally premiered at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in Washington, DC in September 2016 under the direction of Mike Donahue which Broadway World called " a perfect balance between the really absurd and the absurdly real," and DC Metro Theater Arts said was, "Told with a singular, wholly original voice that evokes Albee, Suzan Lori-Parks, and even the poetic lyricism of Ntozake Shange. And it is very, very funny."

The creative team for Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties includes scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design and original compositions by Palmer Hefferan, projection design by Caite Hevner, and casting by Telsey + Company/Adam Caldwell, CSA, William Cantler, CSA, Karyn Casl, CSA. Production Stage Manager Lori Ann Zepp and Stage Manager Veronica Lee.

