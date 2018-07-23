Photo Flash: First Look at Armie Hammer, Josh Charles & More in STRAIGHT WHITE MEN on Broadway!

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN
Jul. 23, 2018  

Straight White Men began previews at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street) on Friday, June 29, 2018 and officially opens on Broadway tonight, July 23, 2018. Young Jean Lee's dark comedy, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, stars Kate Bornstein, Josh Charles, Ty Defoe, Armie Hammer, Stephen Payne and Paul Schneider.

It's Christmas Eve, and Ed has gathered his three adult sons to celebrate with matching pajamas, trash-talking, and Chinese takeout. But when a question they can't answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities. Obie Award-winning playwright Young Jean Lee takes a hilariously ruthless look at the classic American father-son drama. This is one white Christmas like you've never seen before.

