Photo Flash: First Look - John Leguizamo Teaches LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS on Broadway

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS, written and performed by John Leguizamo, officially opens tonight, November 15, 2017 at Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street). This show is a strictly a limited engagement through Sunday, February 4, 2018. BroadwayWorld has a first look at Leguizamo onstage below!

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS marks Emmy winner John Leguizamo's highly-anticipated return to Broadway, following acclaimed engagements at The Public Theater and Berkeley Repertory Theater. Directed by Tony Taccone (Wishful Drinking, Bridge & Tunnel), Latin History For Morons is written and performed by Leguizamo, featuring scenic design by Rachel Hauck, lighting design by Alexander V. Nichols, and original music and sound design by Bray Poor.

In Latin History For Morons John Leguizamo schools his son-and the rest of us-on the buried and forgotten history of Latinos in the Americas in this outrageously funny, satirical one-man play about uncovering the truth, and recovering from the past.

Inspired by the near total absence of Latinos in his son's American history books, Leguizamo embarks on a frenzied search to find a Latin hero for his son's school project. From a mad recap of the Aztec empire to stories of unknown Latin patriots of the Revolutionary War and beyond, Leguizamo breaks down the 3,000 years between the Mayans and Ricky Ricardo into 95 irreverent and uncensored minutes in his trademark style.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

