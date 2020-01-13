Photo Flash: First Look At MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON Starring Laura Linney

Click Here for More Articles on MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON

Get a first look at four-time Tony Award nominee Laura Linney as she returns to Broadway in My Name Is Lucy Barton, a haunting new solo play adapted by Rona Munro from the bestselling novel by Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Strout.

The show comes to Broadway following a sold-out sensation run originally produced by the London Theatre Company at the Bridge Theatre in London,

Linney plays Lucy Barton, a woman who wakes after an operation to find - much to her surprise - her mother at the foot of her bed. They haven't seen each other in years. During their days-long visit, Lucy tries to understand her past, works to come to terms with her family, and begins to find herself as a writer.

The creative team for My Name is Lucy Barton includes Bob Crowley (scenic & costume design), Peter Mumford (lighting design), John Leonard (sound design) and Luke Halls (video design.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You