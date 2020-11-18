Photo Flash: FIAF Presents Its First Le Petit Gala Outside The Box Soirée
More than 1,000 people watched the celebration of FIAF's artistic voice.
On Monday November 16, the French Institute Alliance Française held the eclectic and innovative Le Petit Gala Outside the Box soirée. The evening had a livestreamed performance and offered festive dinner boxes to enjoy from home. More than 1,000 people watched this celebration of FIAF's artistic voice, featuring performances at FIAF's Florence Gould Hall.
See photos below!
"FIAF is proud to have reinvented its Gala. This creativity has allowed us to survive and even thrive in the midst of adversity," said FIAF President Marie-Monique Steckel introducing the evening's livestream from the theater.
Specially commissioned performances from three trailblazing artists followed. Jonah Bokaer premiered a work, "Softer Distances," about creating art in a time of social distancing. Cal Hunt, a FlexN dancer presented "Gliding: From Brooklyn to Paris," recalling his time appearing in the Opéra de Paris's acclaimed production of Les Indes Galantes. The famed countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo with pianist Bryan Wagorn closed the live performance portion of the evening with three French songs, finishing their set with a vivacious rendition of Juliette Greco's "Sous le ciel de Paris."
The archived livestream is available to watch at bit.ly/fiafgala through December 16.
Following the performance, Gala guests including Nicolas de Rivière, French Ambassador to the UN; Jérémie Robert, French Consul General in New York, and Shinouna Karume; actor Ronald Guttman; as well as Gala committee members Homaira Akbari. Stephanie Arsham, Hombeline & Patrick Baugier de Chevestre, Anne Busquet, Samantha & Nabil Chartouni, Clo & Charles S. Cohen, Betty & Jean-Marie Eveillard, Charles de Lardemelle, Jeanne & Alexandre Leviant, Bénédicte de Montlaur & Keith Yazmir, Clémence & William von Mueffling, Béatrice Philippe & Zoltan Hankovszky, Dr. Michael S. Siegal & Nomi P. Ghez, Amelia & Mortimer Singer, Amy & David Sorkin, Nicole Salmasi, Elisabeth Wilmers, and Shirin von Wulffen & Frederic Fekkai, joined for a virtual dinner party from their homes. The festive dinner box included foie gras from D'Artagnan, pastries from Ladurée, wine courtesy of Xavier Flouret, Champagne Vranken, Perrier, and a patterned linen napkin from Fete Home. Before the evening was over, they all came together once again for a special performance of Korngold's Much Ado About Nothing Suite by the acclaimed French violinist Renaud Capuçon from Paris's Saint-Louis des Invalides.
Jay DeYounger
Marie-Monique Steckel
Cal Hunt, Jonah Bokaer, and Anthony Roth Costanzo
Cal Hunt
Jonah Bokaer
Anthony Roth Costanzo and Bryan Wagorn
Le Petit Gala Festive Dinner Box
Le Petit Gala Outside the Box soiree program.
FIAF''s Young Patrons
Participating in Le Petit Gala Outside the Box soiree from home.
Marie-Monique Steckel
One of the dinner breakout rooms during Le Petit Gala Outside the Box soiree
More Hot Stories For You
-
Stephen Sondheim, Renée Fleming, David Foster, Josh Groban & More to Take Part in NY Philharmonic Virtual Gala
The New York Philharmonic will present its first-ever virtual gala, NY Phil ️ NYC, celebrating New York City, on November 19 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Feature...
BroadwayWorld Will Debut Town Hall with Legendary Kids Agent Nancy Carson & Broadway's Baayork Lee; Moderated By Richard Jay-Alexander
On Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 3pm ET, BroadwayWorld will be opening dialogues that aren't being seen or talked about anywhere else. With the proc...
Breaking: The Casts of AIN'T TOO PROUD, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, MEAN GIRLS & More Will Take Part in ONE NIGHT ONLY: THE BEST OF BROADWAY Special on NBC
On Thanksgiving morning, theatre fans will get their first taste of Broadway in months when casts reunite for performances on the Macy's Thanksgiving ...
When Will the 2020 Tony Awards Ceremony Take Place?
When announcements about the 2020 Tony Awards began earlier in the fall, buzz circulated that The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing were l...
Joshua Henry to Join HAMILTON for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
It was recently announced that the Broadway casts of Hamilton, Mean Girls, Ain't Too Proud and Jagged Little Pill will all be featured in pre-recorded...
THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN by Keenan Scott II to Open on Broadway This Upcoming Season
Today, producers Brian Moreland, Ron Simons, Diana DiMenna, Samira Wiley, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, announced that Thoughts of a Colored Man, the new play...