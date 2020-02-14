Photo Flash: Drew Droege, Micheal Urie and More Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY BIRTHDAY DOUG
HAPPY BIRTHDAY DOUG opened last night, Thursday, February 13 at SoHo Playhouse!
Check out photos below!
Tonight, Doug turns 41. His favorite, and least favorite, gay men have made the invite list: friends, exes, nightmares, tricks, and even a ghost. Happy Birthday Doug is a wicked and wild hour-long celebration of modern gay culture, with tons of wine. Consider this your cordial invitation.
"Drew's singular voice is as funny as it is wise," says producer Michael Urie. "When I saw his new play and met the guests at Doug's birthday party, I knew it was a night I could celebrate over and over again. I can't wait to re-team with Zach, Tom and Drew at Soho Playhouse."
Happy Birthday Doug is a follow up to Bright Colors And Bold Patterns, Droege's hit hailed as "scorchingly funny" by The New York Times, which enjoyed a celebrated five-month Off Broadway run at the SoHo Playhouse in 2018, and is also available from BroadwayHD.
Happy Birthday Doug is produced by Michael Urie, Zach Laks, Andrew Tobias, Tom Wirtshafter, Dan T. Shaheen, Jamie deRoy, Riki Kane Larimer, Driemeyer-Sills Productions, and Anthony Francavilla. William Vann Carlton is the production stage manager, with Nina Trotto serving as assistant stage manager. The play is directed by Tom DeTrinis (Bright Colors And Bold Patterns).
Happy Birthday Doug had a workshop production at New York's World Pride Celebration in 2019, in addition to engagements at the Celebration Theater and Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles. The show will play a limited run through Sunday, March 1.
Photo Credit: Russ Rowland
Jim Caruso and Andrew Swackhamer
Shuga Cain
Daniel Reichard and Christopher Spaulding
Selma Nilla
Robert Driemeyer, Zach Laks, Riki Kane Larimer, Morgan Sills, Jamie deRoy
Daniel Reichard and Drew Droege
