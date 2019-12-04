Photo Flash: Dave Malloy's MOBY-DICK Sets Sail At American Repertory Theater
American Repertory Theater's world premiere production of Moby-Dick set sail this week at the Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge, MA. Get a first glimpse of the production below.
Moby-Dick opens Wednesday, December 11, and plays through Sunday, January 12, 2020. Tickets on sale now: online at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org, by phone at 617.547.8300, and in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services Offices (64 Brattle Street, Cambridge).
From the creative team behind A.R.T.'s 2015 production of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 comes an epic musical adaptation of Herman Melville's iconic American novel. As the egomaniacal Captain Ahab drives his crew across the seas in pursuit of the great white whale, Melville's nineteenth-century vision of America collides head-on with the present.
Photo Credit: Maria Baranova
Manik Choksi and the company of Moby-Dick.
The cast of Moby-Dick
Andrew Cristi and the company of Moby-Dick
J.D. Mollison
Tom Nelis and Starr Busby
The Cast of Moby-Dick
The Cast of Moby-Dick
Tom Nelis, Manik Choksi, Andrew Cristi, and Dawn L. Troupe
Morgan Siobhan Green and the company of Moby-Dick
The Cast of Moby-Dick
Andrew Cristi and Manik Choksi
Tom Nelis and Starr Busby
Andrew Cristi, Manik Choksi, Ashkon Davaran, J.D. Mollison, and Matt Kizer
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Something great is coming! Rehearsals are currently underway for this season's Broadway revival of the classic musical West Side Story, directed by To... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Breaks Winter Garden Box Office Record
BEETLEJUICE, presented by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick), announced Beetlejuice broke the... (read more)
Broadway's TINA Breaks All-Time Box Office Record at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre
Broadway's TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL shattered the all-time box office record at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) for the week en... (read more)
Breaking: Beth Leavel and Taylor Iman Jones Will Lead THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Musical; Chicago Premiere Pushed to 2021
Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel will play the iconic Miranda Priestly in the new musical, The Devil Wears Prada and the role of the wide-eyed assistant,... (read more)
All the Broadway Tickets You Can Buy for $39 (or Less!) on Cyber Monday
No, this is not a drill. We've got deals on 18 (count 'em!) Broadway shows this Cyber Monday. From mega-hits like 'Mean Girls' and 'Come From Away' to... (read more)
High School Production of TARZAN Canceled Due to Racism Concerns
Alexander Hamilton High School has canceled auditions for Tarzan, amid racism concerns. It will now stage the Shakespeare in the Park musical adaptati... (read more)