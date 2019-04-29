Photo Flash: Cong Bi Shares An Exclusive Performance At Carnegie Hall

The Paulus Hook Foundation would like to extend gratitude and recognition for the support and encouragement as Cong Bi delivered an elegant and captivating performance at the Zenkel Hall. As a cornerstone of commitment and dedication, performing at the illustrious Carnegie Hall, Cong Bi was able to dazzle those in attendance with his renditions of Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 23 in F Minor "Appassionata," Schumann's Davidsbündlertänze, Op. 6, and Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition. This sold out performance was both relaxing and challenging as each piece required contrasting techniques and approaches; in fact, the evening's tickets was sold out one week before the performance.

In attendance was the esteemed Mayor of New Jersey, Steven Fulop, as well as New Jersey veterans. With the aim to support the veteran association of Jersey City, and to encourage world peace, nothing delivers this message better than elegant, sophisticated music. Also in attendance, it was our honor to extend invitations to the cultural counselor Mr. Liyan Li from the Chinese consulate of New York, with the desire to bridge the gap between Chinese and American cultures.

The evening was highlighted by the riveting performance of Cong Bi, as he meticulously played each trill movements of "Appassionata," with precision. These quick successions of notes accumulate in complexity, challenging Cong Bi to maintain dexterity for long periods without pause. His body movements throughout Schuman's piece captured the attention of the audience as the shoulder rhythms emulated dance moves as each phrase was executed. This passion and absorption into the music credited the solo performer as a virtuoso in the piano field.

For the rest of our audience who attended our piano performance o! n Friday, April 12, 2019, our most profound acknowledgments are upheld, as live music continues to entice understanding, tolerance, and peace. Our supporters, sponsors, and fans allow talent and musical dedication to flourish, entertain and influence our society. Sponsors Israel International Wine Chateau (China), Hongkun group (USA), and TKC Development (NJ) have all played pivotal roles in the success of Friday's performance, and deserve special recognition. Cong Bi would like to extend his gratitude to those in assembly for welcoming him and showing him the love which he carries forth with his musical passions.



On April 12, 2019, Pianist Cong Bi Carnegie Hall Debut Concert at Zankel Hall.

Tickets were sold out one week before the performance.

From left: Cong''s parents, Jianping Bi,Xiuping Wei; Producer, Qianci Liu; Pianist, Cong Bi; Major of Jersey City Steven Fulop couple.

From left: Conductor: Fei Fang; Cultural counselor Mr. LiYan Li and Mrs. Li from the Chinese consulate of New York.

Sponsors Israel International Wine Chateau (China) Hongkun group (USA) TKC Development (NJ)





