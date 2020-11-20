Photo Flash: Casts of MEAN GIRLS, AIN'T TOO PROUD, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, JERSEY BOYS, CHICAGO, DIANA: THE MUSICAL and RENT Unite for ONE NIGHT ONLY: THE BEST OF BROADWAY

Tony Award-nominated Tina Fey ("Mean Girls") is set to host "One Night Only: The Best of Broadway," an unforgettable night of music celebrating the incredible and resilient Broadway community and featuring songs from the Great Bright Way's top productions. The two-hour special is set to air Thursday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

See photos from the special below!

Several of Broadway's best shows will take over the streets of New York City with special performances from the casts of "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations," "Chicago," "Jagged Little Pill," "Diana: The Musical," "Jersey Boys," "Mean Girls," "Rent" and an appearance by the cast of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child."The night will also showcase special sneak peaks at Broadway shows coming in 2021.

"One Night Only: The Best of Broadway" will feature performances by Kelly Clarkson, Brett Eldredge, Patti LaBelle and appearances from Annaleigh Ashford, Lance Bass, Kristen Bell, Ron Cephas Jones, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Peter Gallagher, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sean Hayes, Nathan Lane, Camryn Manheim, Alanis Morissette, Jerry O'Connell, Leslie Odom Jr., Billy Porter, John Stamos, Aaron Tveit, Blair Underwood, Vanessa Williams, Susan Kelechi Watson and more. Donations during this special will help provide groceries and medication, health care and emergency financial assistance to those in the Broadway community who are struggling through a pandemic that threatens their health and will shutter their industry for more than a year. For more than 25 years, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has been helping to support and strengthen The Actors Fund's safety net of social services, enabling thousands in the entertainment industry receive lifesaving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance.

In addition to the telecast, NBCUniversal is making a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.To find out how you can help please go to broadwaycares.org/help2020.

The "One Night Only: The Best of Broadway" telecast is a production of Brad Lachman Productions with Lachman serving as executive producer. Bill Bracken is co-executive producer.

Photo Credit: Virginia Sherwood / NBC

