Photo Flash: Carol Burnett, Ramin Karimloo, Norm Lewis, John Mulaney, Stephen Sondheim and More Onstage at DGF's 2017 'Lucky Stars' Gala

Nov. 7, 2017  

Last night at Gotham Hall in New York City, the newly renamed Dramatists Guild Foundation honored patrons of the arts including legendary director and producer Hal Prince; visionary fashion designer Jason Wu President; and, CEO of Shiseido Americas Marc Rey. BroadwayWorld has photos from the star-studded evening, hosted by John Mulaney, below!

Throughout the evening famed writers introduced "their lucky stars" to perform pieces from their bodies of work. Guests were treated to performances from Cheyenne Jackson & Ramin Karimloo; Jason Robert Brown introduced Shoshana Bean saying she has his favorite voice of all time; Carol Burnett and John Mulaney had the crowd laughing throughout the night; and Norm Lewis closed the show with Music of the Night from Phantom of the Opera.

Also featured were John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey, Beth Leavel, Jackie Burns, Bonnie Milligan, Alexandra Socha and Alex Newell, with appearances by William Ivey Long and Doug Wright.

Presenting writers included: Stephen Sondheim, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Jason Robert Brown, Andrew Lloyd Webber (via video), Charlotte Caffey and Jane Weidlen of The Go-Go's, Lisa Lambert, Marsha Norman and DGF President Andrew Lippa.

Beth Leavel
Beth Leavel

Beth Leavel
Beth Leavel

William Ivey Long
William Ivey Long

William Ivey Long
William Ivey Long

Jason Wu
Jason Wu

Jason Wu
Jason Wu

Jason Wu
Jason Wu

Jason Robert Brown
Jason Robert Brown

Soshana Bean
Soshana Bean

Shoshana Bean
Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean
Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean
Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean
Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean
Shoshana Bean

Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin
Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin

Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin
Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin

Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin
Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin

Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin
Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin

Bonnie Milligan
Bonnie Milligan

Bonnie Milligan
Bonnie Milligan

Bonnie Milligan
Bonnie Milligan

Bonnie Milligan
Bonnie Milligan

Alexandra Socha and Bonnie Milligan
Alexandra Socha and Bonnie Milligan

Alexandra Socha and Bonnie Milligan
Alexandra Socha and Bonnie Milligan

Alexandra Socha
Alexandra Socha

Andrew Lippa
Andrew Lippa

Andrew Lippa
Andrew Lippa

Andrew Lippa
Andrew Lippa

Stephen Sondheim
Stephen Sondheim

Stephen Sondheim
Stephen Sondheim

Stephen Sondheim
Stephen Sondheim

Jessica Molaskey and John Pizzarelli
Jessica Molaskey and John Pizzarelli

Jessica Molaskey and John Pizzarelli
Jessica Molaskey and John Pizzarelli

Jessica Molaskey and John Pizzarelli
Jessica Molaskey and John Pizzarelli

Jessica Molaskey and John Pizzarelli
Jessica Molaskey and John Pizzarelli

Jessica Molaskey and John Pizzarelli
Jessica Molaskey and John Pizzarelli

Doug Wright
Doug Wright

Doug Wright
Doug Wright

Marc Rey
Marc Rey

Marc Rey
Marc Rey

Marc Rey
Marc Rey

Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis

Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis

Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis

Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis

Carol Burnett
Carol Burnett

Carol Burnett
Carol Burnett

Carol Burnett
Carol Burnett

Carol Burnett
Carol Burnett

Carol Burnett
Carol Burnett

Carol Burnett
Carol Burnett

Carol Burnett and Hal Prince
Carol Burnett and Hal Prince

Hal Prince
Hal Prince

Hal Prince
Hal Prince

Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty
Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty

Alex Newell
Alex Newell

Alex Newell
Alex Newell

Alex Newell
Alex Newell

Alex Newell
Alex Newell

Alex Newell
Alex Newell

Rachel Routh
Rachel Routh

Jackie Burns
Jackie Burns

John Mulaney
John Mulaney

John Mulaney
John Mulaney

John Mulaney
John Mulaney

John Mulaney
John Mulaney

John Mulaney
John Mulaney

John Mulaney
John Mulaney

Marsha Norman
Marsha Norman

Marsha Norman
Marsha Norman

Cheyenne Jackson
Cheyenne Jackson

Cheyenne Jackson and Ramin Karimloo
Cheyenne Jackson and Ramin Karimloo

Ramin Karimloo
Ramin Karimloo

Cheyenne Jackson and Ramin Karimloo
Cheyenne Jackson and Ramin Karimloo

Cheyenne Jackson and Ramin Karimloo
Cheyenne Jackson and Ramin Karimloo

Lisa Lambert
Lisa Lambert

Beth Leavel
Beth Leavel

Beth Leavel
Beth Leavel

Beth Leavel
Beth Leavel

Beth Leavel
Beth Leavel

Jackie Burns
Jackie Burns

Jackie Burns
Jackie Burns

Jackie Burns
Jackie Burns

John Mulaney
John Mulaney

John Mulaney
John Mulaney

John Mulaney
John Mulaney

Cheyenne Jackson and Ramin Karimloo
Cheyenne Jackson and Ramin Karimloo

Cheyenne Jackson and Ramin Karimloo
Cheyenne Jackson and Ramin Karimloo

Beth Leavel
Beth Leavel

Beth Leavel
Beth Leavel

Go-Go's Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin
Go-Go's Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin

Alexandra Socha and Bonnie Milligan
Alexandra Socha and Bonnie Milligan

Alexandra Socha and Bonnie Milligan
Alexandra Socha and Bonnie Milligan

Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis

Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis

Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis

Carol Burnett
Carol Burnett

Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty
Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty

Alex Newell
Alex Newell

Alex Newell
Alex Newell

Alex Newell
Alex Newell


