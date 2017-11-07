Photo Flash: Carol Burnett, Ramin Karimloo, Norm Lewis, John Mulaney, Stephen Sondheim and More Onstage at DGF's 2017 'Lucky Stars' Gala

Last night at Gotham Hall in New York City, the newly renamed Dramatists Guild Foundation honored patrons of the arts including legendary director and producer Hal Prince; visionary fashion designer Jason Wu President; and, CEO of Shiseido Americas Marc Rey. BroadwayWorld has photos from the star-studded evening, hosted by John Mulaney, below!

Throughout the evening famed writers introduced "their lucky stars" to perform pieces from their bodies of work. Guests were treated to performances from Cheyenne Jackson & Ramin Karimloo; Jason Robert Brown introduced Shoshana Bean saying she has his favorite voice of all time; Carol Burnett and John Mulaney had the crowd laughing throughout the night; and Norm Lewis closed the show with Music of the Night from Phantom of the Opera.

Also featured were John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey, Beth Leavel, Jackie Burns, Bonnie Milligan, Alexandra Socha and Alex Newell, with appearances by William Ivey Long and Doug Wright.

Presenting writers included: Stephen Sondheim, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Jason Robert Brown, Andrew Lloyd Webber (via video), Charlotte Caffey and Jane Weidlen of The Go-Go's, Lisa Lambert, Marsha Norman and DGF President Andrew Lippa.

Related Articles