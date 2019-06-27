Photo Flash: Broadway Poses for Portraits Backstage at Broadway Bares!

Click Here for More Articles on BC/EFA

A spectacular romp around the world with 192 of NYC's sexiest dancers and two wild and worldly standing-room-only audiences led to a sensational evening of record-breaking modern-day burlesque at Broadway Bares: Take Off.

Produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Broadway Bares: Take Offraised $2,006,192 at two performances on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom.

This year's Broadway Bares put the lust in wanderlust, offering a tantalizing twist on world travel. The show celebrated Carnival and Day of the Dead, explored the strength and sensuality of Spain and Japan, teased the potential shenanigans of long flights and triumphantly landed at the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, the birth of the modern LGBTQ-rights movement.

Below, check out some gorgeous portraits of the stars of Bares backstage!

Photo Credit: Jacob Smith Studios





