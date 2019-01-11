Photo Flash: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Held a MARY POPPINS RETURNS Screening at 54 Below

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds hosted a reception in New York at Feinstein's / 54 Below followed by a special screening of "Mary Poppins Returns," nominated for 4 Golden Globe® Awards including Best Picture, 9 CRITICS' CHOICE AWARDS and AFI's Top 10 Films of 2018, earlier tonight. The film's star Emily Blunt, Rob Marshall (Director), John DeLuca (Producer), David Magee (Screenwriter), Marc Shaiman (Composer, Songwriter/Co-lyricist) and Scott Wittman (Co-lyricist) joined the couple at the reception. Also in attendance were Morena Baccarin, Corbin Bleu, HARRY Connick Jr., Tony Lo Bianco, Ben McKenzie, and Dayo Okeniyi.

In Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns," an all new original musical, Mary Poppins is back to help the next generation of the Banks family find the joy and wonder missing in their lives following a personal loss. Emily Blunt stars as the practically-perfect nanny with unique magical skills who can turn any ordinary task into an unforgettable, fantastic adventure. Lin-Manuel Miranda plays her friend Jack, an optimistic street lamplighter who helps bring light-and life-to the streets of London.

"Mary Poppins Returns" is directed by Rob Marshall. The screenplay is by David Magee and the screen story is by Magee & Rob Marshall & John DeLuca based upon the Mary Poppins Stories by PL Travers. The producers are John DeLuca, p.g.a., Rob Marshall, p.g.a. and Marc Platt, p.g.a. with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. The music score is by Marc Shaiman and the film features all new original songs with music by Shaiman and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Shaiman. The film also stars Ben Whishaw as Michael Banks; Emily Mortimer as Jane Banks; Julie Walters as the Banks' housekeeper Ellen; Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh and introducing Joel Dawson as the Banks' children, with Colin Firth as Fidelity Fiduciary Bank's William Weatherall Wilkins; and Meryl Streep as Mary's eccentric cousin, Topsy. Angela Lansbury appears as the Balloon Lady, a treasured character from the PL Travers books and Dick Van Dyke is Mr. Dawes, Jr., the retired chairman of the bank now run by Firth's character.

Photo Credit: Michael Simon / Courtesy of Walt Disney

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You