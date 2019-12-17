Photo Flash: Backstage at Sir Patrick Stewart's One-Man Production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Sir Patrick Stewart presented his one-man production of A Christmas Carol last week to benefit Ars Nova and City Harvest.

Check out photos from backstage at the event below!

Last performed in New York in 2001, proceeds from these two benefit evenings of Sir Patrick Stewart's one man-version of A CHRISTMAS CAROL go to City Harvest, New York City's largest food rescue organization that helps to feed the nearly 1.2 million New Yorkers who are struggling to put meals on their tables, and Ars Nova, NYC's premiere hub for new talent whose mission is to discover, develop and launch the next generation of singular music, comedy, and theater artists.

Patrick Stewart is a veteran stage and screen actor whose incredible career spans nearly six decades. He is a three-time Olivier Award winner and a Tony Award nominee for his distinguished stage work, and has received multiple Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award nominations for his work across television and film. Stewart will next reprise the iconic role of 'Jean-Luc Picard' in the upcoming series, "Star Trek: Picard," debuting on CBS All Access beginning on January 23, 2020. He previously portrayed the legendary character for seven seasons on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," as well as in the film franchise, beginning with Star Trek Generations in 1994. The new series, which Stewart also executive produces, follows the Picard character into the next chapter of his life. For his celebrated stage work, Stewart won his first of three Olivier Awards for his performance in Antony and Cleopatra in 1979, which also marked the start of his unprecedented run with the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC). He went on to appear in over sixty RSC productions, including his Olivier-winning turn as 'Claudius' in Hamlet.

Stewart's other Broadway and West End appearances include Macbeth (Tony nomination); repertory productions of Pinter's No Man's Land and Beckett's Waiting for Godot opposite Ian McKellen; The Caretaker; A Life in the Theatre; The Master Builder; The Ride Down Mt. Morgan; The Merchant of Venice; Twelfth Night; and The Tempest. He won an Olivier, Drama Desk and What's OnStage Award for his acclaimed and oft-performed adaptation of A Christmas Carol, which Stewart created as a solo show and in which he portrays over 40 characters. His diverse screen credits include: Sony's recently-released Charlie's Angels directed by Elizabeth Banks; seven films in the X-Men Saga including the critically-acclaimed Logan (Critics Choice Award nomination); Starz's "Blunt Talk" (Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations); as narrator in Seth MacFarlane's Ted and Ted 2; Steve Martin's L.A. Story; Robin Hood: Men in Tights; Conspiracy Theory; "The Lion in Winter" (Emmy and Golden Globe nominations); "Moby Dick" (Emmy and Golden Globe nominations); "Hamlet" (Golden Globe nomination); Ricky Gervais' "Extras" (Emmy nomination); and inspired voice work on animated hits "Family Guy," "American Dad," The Prince of Egypt, and Chicken Little, among countless others.

Photo Credit: Tricia Baron





