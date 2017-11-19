SIP - SATURDAY INTERMISSION PICS
Photo Flash: BRIGADOON Gets Kilted Up and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Nov. 19, 2017  

Yesterday was Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week BRIGADOON takes us to the Highlands with enough tartan to last a lifetime, and as many men in kilts! Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back next week for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!

Wicked (Broadway): @ktladner First #SIP here back at Wicked!!!! #twoshowday #wecandoit #Broadway

In the Heights (Regional): @wheelockfamilytheatre Twin target trip between shows!! #SIP #intheheightsboston

Brigadoon: @estygrl Game faces kilts and tartans #sip #Brigadoon style! @robbiefairchild @stephaniejblock @nycitycenter #encores #scotland #ladsandlasses

Beauty and the Beast (Regional): @gracehfitz Second saturday and weâ€™re sold out for the rest of the run!!!! Disney magic #sip #belleismylove #tnccbatb

Brigadoon: @tim_mcdevitt #SIP with the boys of #brigadoonnycc @nycitycenter

Beautiful (National Tour): @kaylee.harwood Offering up this bold lip, arched brow and blonde bump for a two-show San Jose Saturday. #marilyn #buxomblonde #1650broadway #heysanjose #lacefront

Shrek (Regional): @jamiegsell Hello, Fairy Godmother. My hair doesn't even fit in the shot. Legit. #shrek #SIP


