Photo Flash: Angela Bassett And Courtney B. Vance, Lisa Edelstein, Attend Opening Night Of Alvin Ailey
Celebs attended opening night performance as Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion as part of the company's 60th anniversary celebration tour from April 3 - 7, 2019.
Led by Artistic Director Robert Battle, Ailey's remarkable dancers will perform four different programs of diverse repertory featuring West Coast premieres, new productions and returning classics.
Photo Credit: The Music Center
Lisa Edelstein with husband, renowned artist RoBert Russell, with her step children
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance with children