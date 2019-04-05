Photo Flash: Angela Bassett And Courtney B. Vance, Lisa Edelstein, Attend Opening Night Of Alvin Ailey

Apr. 5, 2019  

Celebs attended opening night performance as Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion as part of the company's 60th anniversary celebration tour from April 3 - 7, 2019.

Led by Artistic Director Robert Battle, Ailey's remarkable dancers will perform four different programs of diverse repertory featuring West Coast premieres, new productions and returning classics.

Photo Credit: The Music Center

Photo Flash: Angela Bassett And Courtney B. Vance, Lisa Edelstein, Attend Opening Night Of Alvin Ailey
Lisa Edelstein

Photo Flash: Angela Bassett And Courtney B. Vance, Lisa Edelstein, Attend Opening Night Of Alvin Ailey
Lisa Edelstein

Photo Flash: Angela Bassett And Courtney B. Vance, Lisa Edelstein, Attend Opening Night Of Alvin Ailey
Lisa Edelstein with husband, renowned artist RoBert Russell, with her step children

Photo Flash: Angela Bassett And Courtney B. Vance, Lisa Edelstein, Attend Opening Night Of Alvin Ailey
Angela Bassett

Photo Flash: Angela Bassett And Courtney B. Vance, Lisa Edelstein, Attend Opening Night Of Alvin Ailey
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance with children



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Theatre Under The Stars Houston Announces Cast for JEROME ROBBINS' BROADWAY
  • Breaking: OKLAHOMA!, TOOTSIE & More Earn Drama Desk Awards Nominations- The Full List!
  • Breaking: Tony Awards Administration Committee Announces Eligilibity Rulings for HADESTOWN, TOOTSIE & More!
  • Photo Flash: Get A First Look At The Kennedy Center's THE WHO'S TOMMY
  • Samantha Williams to Take Over from Phoenix Best in DEAR EVAN HANSEN
  • What the Drama Desk Awards Nominations Mean for the 2019 Tony Awards!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup