Photo Flash: Andy Karl and Samantha Barks Fall in Love in PRETTY WOMAN on Broadway

More than 28 years after Julia Roberts and Richard Gere stole our hearts in "Pretty Woman," Broadway has brought the beloved love story to the stage. Check out a first glimpse of Andy Karl, Samantha Barks and more in "Pretty Woman: The Musical" with brand-new production stills below!

Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, this modern spin on Cinderella is the story of Vivian, a spirited diamond in the rough who dreams of a better life. A star-crossed meeting with Edward, a shrewd corporate raider from New York who is lost in Hollywood, turns a simple business deal into a week of romance and a journey of self-discovery for both Vivian and Edward. This contemporary theatrical take on the iconic love story will sweep a new generation off their feet and make them believe in the power of "Happily Ever After."



PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, with original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, began performances at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre Friday, July 20, 2018.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy.



Andy Karl and Samantha Barks



Orfeh and Company



Andy Karl and Samantha Barks



Andy Karl and Samantha Barks



Andy Karl, Samantha Barks, Ezra Knight, Robby Clater



Eric Anderson, Samantha Barks, Andy Karl, and Anna Eilinsfeld and Company



Ellyn Marie Marsh, Eric Anderson, Orfeh, and Renee Marino



Andy Karl and Samantha Barks