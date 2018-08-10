PRETTY WOMAN
Click Here for More Articles on PRETTY WOMAN

Photo Flash: Andy Karl and Samantha Barks Fall in Love in PRETTY WOMAN on Broadway

Aug. 10, 2018  

More than 28 years after Julia Roberts and Richard Gere stole our hearts in "Pretty Woman," Broadway has brought the beloved love story to the stage. Check out a first glimpse of Andy Karl, Samantha Barks and more in "Pretty Woman: The Musical" with brand-new production stills below!

Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, this modern spin on Cinderella is the story of Vivian, a spirited diamond in the rough who dreams of a better life. A star-crossed meeting with Edward, a shrewd corporate raider from New York who is lost in Hollywood, turns a simple business deal into a week of romance and a journey of self-discovery for both Vivian and Edward. This contemporary theatrical take on the iconic love story will sweep a new generation off their feet and make them believe in the power of "Happily Ever After."


PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, with original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, began performances at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre Friday, July 20, 2018.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy.

Photo Flash: Andy Karl and Samantha Barks Fall in Love in PRETTY WOMAN on Broadway
Andy Karl and Samantha Barks

Photo Flash: Andy Karl and Samantha Barks Fall in Love in PRETTY WOMAN on Broadway
Orfeh and Company

Photo Flash: Andy Karl and Samantha Barks Fall in Love in PRETTY WOMAN on Broadway
Andy Karl and Samantha Barks

Photo Flash: Andy Karl and Samantha Barks Fall in Love in PRETTY WOMAN on Broadway
Andy Karl and Samantha Barks

Photo Flash: Andy Karl and Samantha Barks Fall in Love in PRETTY WOMAN on Broadway
Andy Karl, Samantha Barks, Ezra Knight, Robby Clater

Photo Flash: Andy Karl and Samantha Barks Fall in Love in PRETTY WOMAN on Broadway
Eric Anderson, Samantha Barks, Andy Karl, and Anna Eilinsfeld and Company

Photo Flash: Andy Karl and Samantha Barks Fall in Love in PRETTY WOMAN on Broadway
Ellyn Marie Marsh, Eric Anderson, Orfeh, and Renee Marino

Photo Flash: Andy Karl and Samantha Barks Fall in Love in PRETTY WOMAN on Broadway
Andy Karl and Samantha Barks

buy tickets


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • CAROUSEL to Close on Broadway September 16th
  • Lewis J. Stadlen, Nic Rouleau, Analisa Leaming and More to Don Their Sunday Clothes in HELLO, DOLLY! National Tour
  • Breaking: TOOTSIE Finds Its Home on Broadway! Opening Set for April 2019 at the Marquis Theatre
  • Breaking: NETWORK, Starring Bryan Cranston, Will Come to Broadway This Fall
  • Photo Flash: First Look at Barrington Stage's WEST SIDE STORY
  • John Glines, Tony Winning Producer and Playwright, Passes Away

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       