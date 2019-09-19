Photo Flash: Andy Blankenbuehler Directs FIVE POINTS Featuring Beth Leavel, Christopher Sieber, And More At Feinstein's/54 Below
On Monday September 16th the new musical Five Points delivered a sold-out concert at Feinsteins/54 Below!
Directed by three-time Tony winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton), the cast featured Tony award winner Beth Leavel (The Prom), Tony nominee Christopher Sieber (Shrek), Noah Ricketts (Frozen), Bobby Conte Thorton (A Bronx Tale), Kelli Barrett (Getting The Band Back Together), T. Oliver Reid (Hadestown), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Anastacia McClesky (Waitress), Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud), DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots), Jay McKenzie (Beautiful), Crystal Kellogg (Finding Neverland), Nathan Sherich (Jersey Boys ), Jeremy Davis (Frozen), Jonathan Shew (Bandstand), Saint Aubyn (Ain't Too Proud), Avery Smith (Beautiful), Nathan Lucrezio (Aladdin) and Aurelia Williams (Once on This Island).
Five Points had an award-winning sold-out world premiere at Theater Latte Da in Spring 2018. Harrison David Rivers (book), is the winner of the 2018 Relentless Award for his play The Bandaged Place; which will bowed at New York Stage and Film this summer. Douglas Lyons (lyrics/music) and Ethan D. Pakchar (music)'s new musical Beau recently debuted to critical acclaim at The Adirondack Theatre Festival, after a residency with Roundabout Theatre Company & Bucks County Playhouse.
Inspired by the confluence of African-American and Irish cultures in New York City during the Civil War, Five Points tells the story of two men-Willie Lane, a young African-American performer at the famed Almack's Dance Hall, and John Diamond, an Irish immigrant and former jig champion, who risk everything for their families in pursuit of the American Dream.
Photo Credit: Shani Hadjian Photography
Nathan Sherich, Beth Leavel, Matt DeAngelis, Johnathan Shew
Noah Ricketts & Christopher Sieber
The cast of Five Points
Matt DeAngelis, Anastacia McClesky, Noah Ricketts, Jay McKenzie
Bobby Conte Thorton
Noah Ricketts, Bobby Conte Thorton and Beth Leavel
The Cast of Five Points
The Cast of Five Points
The Cast of Five Points
Ethan D. Pakchar, Douglas Lyons, Harrison David Rivers, Andy Blankenbuehler
