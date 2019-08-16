Photo Flash: Alice Ripley Returns to THE PINK UNICORN

Tony Award-winner Alice Ripley has returned to the role of Trisha Lee in Elise Forier Edie's The Pink Unicorn in collaboration with Nancy Manocherian's the cell (338 W 23rd Street) Tuesday, August 13 through Sunday, August 25, 2019. Directed by Amy E. Jones, Ripley initially played a critically acclaimed limited engagement of the production, which was ultimately extended, in May 2019. Tickets currently on sale.

Trisha Lee is a Christian widow living in a conservative Texas town. Her life is suddenly upended when her 14-year-old daughter Jolene announces she is genderqueer and starting a chapter of the Gay and Straight Alliance at the local high school. In The Pink Unicorn, Trisha recounts her story about facing a crisis she never saw coming, at a time when transgender people and gender issues weren't even on her radar. The Pink Unicorn was originally produced in Washington, D.C. by DogTown Theatre in 2013 and has been performed throughout the U.S. and Canada, including a run at United Solo Theatre Festival in New York, where Elise Forier Edie won "Best Storyteller." The Pink Unicorn is produced by Out of the Box Theatrics (Liz Flemming, Founding Artistic Director), the cell Theatre (Nancy Manocherian, Founding Artistic Director and Kira Smiring, Artistic Director), with producing consultant, Charlotte Cohn. Tickets for The PinkUnicorn are $69.50 - $35.50 and can be purchased online at ootbtheatrics.com . For more information on The Pink Unicorn, please visit www.ootbtheatrics.com/the-pink-unicorn

Photo Credit: Michael Kushner





