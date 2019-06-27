Photo Flash: Al Hirschfeld Theatre Transforms Into the MOULIN ROUGE!

Click Here for More Articles on MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL

The highly anticipated new musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical will begin performances tomorrow, Friday, June 28 on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre ahead of a July 25 opening night. The company has been busy transforming the theatre into the Moulin Rouge and Jujamcyn Theatres' Jordan Roth is giving a sneak peek of Derek McLane's incredible scenic design. Check it out below!

Directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award®-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Peter and the Starcatcher) Moulin Rouge! The Musical has a book by John Logan (Tony Award® for Red), choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson).

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award® winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award®winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), two-time Tony Award® nominee Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award® winnerPeter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design) and Sarah Cimino(Make-up design). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

The Moulin Rouge of Paris is a dazzling and spectacular universe, the symbol of the Parisian way of celebrating since 1889. Starting life as a popular cabaret and dance hall, the venue became an iconic music hall in the Roaring Twenties, and then a theatre where numerous famous French and International Artistes stepped out into the limelight.





