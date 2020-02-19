Photo: First Look at the Art For Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY

Click Here for More Articles on SWEPT AWAY

The new musical Swept Away, featuring the music of The Avett Brothers, will have its world premiere at Berkeley Rep this summer, beginning performances on June 14, starring John Gallagher, Jr. and Stark Sands.

Get a first look at the artwork on The Avett Brothers' Twitter account below:

We are excited to share a first look at @midmarauder's artwork for the world premiere of our new musical SWEPT AWAY - coming to @berkeleyrep this June. Tickets available at https://t.co/FBVJFk4wI3 a?"i?? pic.twitter.com/Oc1Gp6kkYh - The Avett Brothers (@theavettbros) February 18, 2020

Drawing from The Avett Brothers' vast body of work, Swept Away tells the story of a violent storm that sinks a whaling ship, and the four surviving souls - a young man in search of adventure, his older brother who has sworn to protect him, a captain at the end of a long career at sea, and a worldly first mate who has fallen from grace - who each face a reckoning: How far will I go to stay alive? And can I live with the consequences?

For tickets and more information, visit https://berkeleyrep.org/.

Swept Away is produced by special arrangement with Matthew Masten, Sean Hudock, and MWM Live.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You