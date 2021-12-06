Photo: First Look at Myles Frost as Michael Jackson in MJ THE MUSICAL

Inspired by the life and art of Michael Jackson, MJ will begin performances on Broadway tonight, December 6, 2021, with an opening night set for Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the newly refurbished Neil Simon Theatre (250 W 52nd Street).

Ahead of tonight's first preview, get a first look at Myles Frost as Michael Jackson in the all new photo below!

MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph.

MJ is the new Broadway musical that takes audiences inside the creative process of one of the greatest entertainers in history. Featuring over 25 of Michael Jackson's biggest hits, MJ allows us to rediscover the man in the mirror - with an explosion of music, choreography and theatricality as unforgettable as the artist himself.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy