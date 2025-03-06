Video: Disney Drops HERCULES Music Video For 'Zero to Hero' With London's Muses

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch the muses from the West End production of Disney's Hercules belt out "Zero to Hero" in a brand new music video! The Muses for the new production include Candace Furbert, Sharlene Hector, Brianna Ogunbawo, Malinda Parris, and Robin Rose-Li. Hercules will open at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on June 24, with previews commencing on June 6.

Joining the previously announced Luke Brady as Hercules is Mae Ann Jorolan (Meg), Trevor Dion Nicholas (Phil), Stephen Carlile (Hades), and Craig Gallivan and Lee Zarrett (in the roles of Bob and Charles), with Rhianne Alleyne, Lana Antoniou, Daisy Barnett, Felipe Bejarano, Sarah Benbelaid, Joel Benjamin, Jack Butcher, Nicole Carlisle, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Jemal Felix, Marie Finlayson, Ryesha Higgs, Cruz-Troy Hunter, Travis Kerry, Stefan Lagoulis, Jason Leigh Winter, Jordan Livesey, Harriet Millier, Ellie Mitchell, Saffi Needham, Ingrid Olivia, Matt Overfield, Patrick Robinson, Ope Sowande and Rhys West.

With music by Alan Menken and lyrics by David Zippel, and a brand-new book by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah, Casey Nicholaw's production of Hercules, co-choreographed with Tanisha Scott, is inspired by the 1997 animated film of the same name from Walt Disney Studios. The feature film, directed by The Little Mermaid filmmakers John Musker and Ron Clements, and written by Clements, Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw and Irene Mecchi, won Best Animation Feature at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song for Go the Distance. Disney’s 1997 animated film Hercules was a moderate box office success but has since gained a strong following. Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, the film reimagines the Greek myth of Heracles with a vibrant, comedic, and musical twist.

The musical, inspired by the animated film, based on the ancient myth. It's what classical civilisation would have wanted. Ancient Greece. A time of gods, mortals… and Hercules, who isn't quite either. But if he's not a god, how can he possibly save the world from Hades? It's one thing flexing those pecs, but going from zero to hero requires a different kind of strength.