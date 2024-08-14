Disney's HERCULES Stage Show Coming To Disney Cruise Line

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Disney Cruise Line revealed the first details about its next ship, the Disney Destiny, as it reached a new construction milestone at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

When the Disney Destiny sets sail in November 2025, it will bring spaces and experiences inspired by legendary Disney heroes and villains to the high seas. Onboard, one such tale of good vs. evil will come to life when everyone’s favorite Greek gladiator takes center stage in the Walt Disney Theatre in Disney Hercules, an all-new, Broadway-style show developed exclusively for the Disney Destiny.

The production will feature a never-released song written for the original film.

The news comes following Disney's announcement that their Hercules musical will open in London in 2025. Watch as Susan Egan, the original voice of Meg announces the new production.

The high-energy show will be filled with the celebrated songs and larger-than-life characters from the Walt Disney Animation Studios movie, presented in an all-new way. Disney Hercules will stay true to the story and spirit of the film while showcasing a fresh, modern adaptation tailor-made for the stage.

The Disney Destiny will be approximately 144,000 gross tons and powered by liquefied natural gas. Its delivery is part of a multi-year expansion of the Disney Cruise Line fleet that includes the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure; the Disney Adventure that will homeport in Singapore; the recently announced agreement with Disney and Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OLC) to bring Disney cruise vacations to Japan in 2029; and a new island destination in The Bahamas: Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

Photo credit: Johan Persson