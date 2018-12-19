Photo: First Look at Denee Benton as Eliza in HAMILTON

Hamilton
Dec. 19, 2018  

As previously announced, Hamilton recently welcomed new cast members including Great Comet alum Denée Benton. Get a first look at Benton in the role in the stunning photograph by Josh Lehrer below!

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and music supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.


