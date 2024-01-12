Photo Exclusive: Go Inside PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Opening Night After Party!

The Manhattan Theatre Club production of Prayer for the French Republic has officially opened on Broadway!
The Manhattan Theatre Club production of Prayer for the French Republic has officially opened on Broadway! Get an exclusive look inside the opening night after party in the photos below!
The play is written by Drama Desk Award winner Joshua Harmon and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer.
The cast of Prayer for the French Republic features Betsy Aidem (Leopoldstadt, Prayer at MTC), Francis Benhamou (Prayer at MTC – winner, 2022 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play and Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play), Ari Brand (Prayer at MTC), multi-Emmy Award nominee Anthony Edwards (“ER,” Top Gun), Ethan Haberfield (Mary Poppins), Richard Masur (Lucky Guy, Democracy), Nael Nacer(The Orchard), Daniel Oreskes (Oslo, “Only Murders in the Building”), Molly Ranson (Prayer at MTC, Bad Jews), Nancy Robinette (Prayer at MTC), and Aria Shahghasemi (“Legacies”).
The creative team includes Takeshi Kata (scenic design), Sarah Laux (costume design), AmithChandrashaker (lighting design), Daniel Kluger (original music & sound design), J. Jared Janas (hair and makeup design), Gigi Buffington (vocal coach), Caparelliotis Casting, Kelly Gillespie & Caparelliotis Casting (casting), and Richard A. Hodge (production stage manager).
Winner of the 2022 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best New Off-Broadway Play, Joshua Harmon’s Prayer for the French Republic bursts onto Broadway after MTC’s highly acclaimed extended, sold-out Off-Broadway run. A celebrated work by the author of Bad Jews and Significant Other, which The New York Times calls "thought-provoking, heart-wrenching and wickedly funny." Directing is David Cromer, a Tony Award® winner for The Band's Visit.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Aria Shahghasemi and Molly Ranson
MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Anthony Edwards
Ethan Haberfield and Nael Nacer
Molly Ranson and Ari Brand
Francis Benhamou and Betsy Aidem
Ari Brand, Playwright Joshua Harmon, Aria Shahghasemi, Nael Nacer, Francis Benhamou and Director David Cromer
Sarah Stiles and Jeff Dodson
Playwright Joshua Harmon and Daniel Aukin
Stephen Schnetzer and Guest
Josh Hamilton and Anthony Edwards
Joe Calarco and Nancy Robinette
Poppy Edwards, Anthony Edwards, Bailey Edwards and Mare Winningham
Mare Winningham and Anthony Edwards
Marin Ireland and Daniel Oreskes
La Chanze and Molly Ranson
Molly Ranson and Peggy Fulton
Charles Cecil, Peggy Fulton, Molly Ranson and Kathy Sutcliffe
Didi Rea and Ari Brand
Ari Brand and Caitlin Petre
Sam Fichtner and Betsy Aidem
Kevin Kane and Francis Benhamou
Julian Ramirez, Kevin Kane, Peter Scanavino, Kelly Gillespie and Francis Benhamou
Reed Birney, Deirdre O'Connell and Betsy Aidem
Eileen Henry and Richard Masur
Aria Shahghasemi and Emma Geer
Aria Shahghasemi and Grainne Barry Wallace
Adriane Lenox, MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and La Chanze
Katherine Shechtman, Jonathan Shechtman, MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Richard Shechtman
Dana Nacer and Nael Nacer
Marjan Neshat, Francis Benhamou, Dana Nacer and Nael Nacer
Juliette LeHenaff and Ethan Haberfield
Aria Shahghasemi, Betsy Aidem and Reed Birney
Nael Nacer, Roy Cockrum and Aria Shahghasemi
Marin Ireland and Josh Hamilton
Deirdre O'Connell and Aria Shahghasemi
Playwright Joshua Harmon
Director David Cromer
Molly Ranson
Playwright Joshua Harmon and Director David Cromer
Anthony Edwards and Richard Masur
Dale Place, Lori Wilner, Zachary Lindberg, Joshua Chessin-Yudin and Lauriel Friedman
