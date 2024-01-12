Photo Exclusive: Go Inside PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Opening Night After Party!

The Manhattan Theatre Club production of Prayer for the French Republic has officially opened on Broadway!

By: Jan. 12, 2024

The Manhattan Theatre Club production of Prayer for the French Republic has officially opened on Broadway! Get an exclusive look inside the opening night after party in the photos below!

The play is written by Drama Desk Award winner Joshua Harmon and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer.

The cast of Prayer for the French Republic features Betsy Aidem (Leopoldstadt, Prayer at MTC), Francis Benhamou (Prayer at MTC – winner, 2022 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play and Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play), Ari Brand (Prayer at MTC), multi-Emmy Award nominee Anthony Edwards (“ER,” Top Gun), Ethan Haberfield (Mary Poppins), Richard Masur (Lucky Guy, Democracy), Nael Nacer(The Orchard), Daniel Oreskes (Oslo, “Only Murders in the Building”), Molly Ranson (Prayer at MTC, Bad Jews), Nancy Robinette (Prayer at MTC), and Aria Shahghasemi (“Legacies”).

 The creative team includes Takeshi Kata (scenic design), Sarah Laux (costume design), AmithChandrashaker (lighting design), Daniel Kluger (original music & sound design), J. Jared Janas (hair and makeup design), Gigi Buffington (vocal coach), Caparelliotis Casting, Kelly Gillespie & Caparelliotis Casting (casting), and Richard A. Hodge (production stage manager).

 Winner of the 2022 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best New Off-Broadway Play, Joshua Harmon’s Prayer for the French Republic bursts onto Broadway after MTC’s highly acclaimed extended, sold-out Off-Broadway run. A celebrated work by the author of Bad Jews and Significant Other, which The New York Times calls "thought-provoking, heart-wrenching and wickedly funny." Directing is David Cromer, a Tony Award® winner for The Band's Visit.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Prayer for the French Republic
Aria Shahghasemi and Molly Ranson

Prayer for the French Republic
MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Anthony Edwards

Prayer for the French Republic
Ethan Haberfield and Nael Nacer

Prayer for the French Republic
Molly Ranson and Ari Brand

Prayer for the French Republic
Francis Benhamou and Betsy Aidem

Prayer for the French Republic
Ari Brand, Playwright Joshua Harmon, Aria Shahghasemi, Nael Nacer, Francis Benhamou and Director David Cromer

Prayer for the French Republic
Sarah Stiles and Jeff Dodson

Prayer for the French Republic
Playwright Joshua Harmon and Daniel Aukin

Prayer for the French Republic
Stephen Schnetzer and Guest

Prayer for the French Republic
Josh Hamilton and Anthony Edwards

Prayer for the French Republic
Joe Calarco and Nancy Robinette

Prayer for the French Republic
Patrick Breen and Betsy Aidem

Prayer for the French Republic
Poppy Edwards, Anthony Edwards, Bailey Edwards and Mare Winningham

Prayer for the French Republic
Mare Winningham and Anthony Edwards

Prayer for the French Republic
Marin Ireland and Daniel Oreskes

Prayer for the French Republic
La Chanze and Molly Ranson

Prayer for the French Republic
Molly Ranson and Peggy Fulton

Prayer for the French Republic
Charles Cecil, Peggy Fulton, Molly Ranson and Kathy Sutcliffe

Prayer for the French Republic
Lori Wilner and Jim Walton

Prayer for the French Republic
Didi Rea and Ari Brand

Prayer for the French Republic
Ari Brand and Caitlin Petre

Prayer for the French Republic
Sam Fichtner and Betsy Aidem

Prayer for the French Republic
Sam Fichtner and Betsy Aidem

Prayer for the French Republic
Kevin Kane and Francis Benhamou

Prayer for the French Republic
Kevin Kane and Francis Benhamou

Prayer for the French Republic
Julian Ramirez, Kevin Kane, Peter Scanavino, Kelly Gillespie and Francis Benhamou

Prayer for the French Republic
Reed Birney, Deirdre O'Connell and Betsy Aidem

Prayer for the French Republic
Andre Holland and Glenn Davis

Prayer for the French Republic
Eileen Henry and Richard Masur

Prayer for the French Republic
Aria Shahghasemi and Emma Geer

Prayer for the French Republic
Aria Shahghasemi and Grainne Barry Wallace

Prayer for the French Republic
Adriane Lenox, MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and La Chanze

Prayer for the French Republic
Katherine Shechtman, Jonathan Shechtman, MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Richard Shechtman

Prayer for the French Republic
La Chanze and Adriane Lenox

Prayer for the French Republic
Dana Nacer and Nael Nacer

Prayer for the French Republic
Marjan Neshat, Francis Benhamou, Dana Nacer and Nael Nacer

Prayer for the French Republic
Juliette LeHenaff and Ethan Haberfield

Prayer for the French Republic
Aria Shahghasemi, Betsy Aidem and Reed Birney

Prayer for the French Republic
Nael Nacer, Roy Cockrum and Aria Shahghasemi

Prayer for the French Republic
Marin Ireland and Josh Hamilton

Prayer for the French Republic
Deirdre O'Connell and Aria Shahghasemi

Prayer for the French Republic
Ari Brand

Prayer for the French Republic
Ari Brand

Prayer for the French Republic
Daniel Oreskes

Prayer for the French Republic
Daniel Oreskes

Prayer for the French Republic
Nael Nacer

Prayer for the French Republic
Nael Nacer

Prayer for the French Republic
Aria Shahghasemi

Prayer for the French Republic
Aria Shahghasemi

Prayer for the French Republic
Anthony Edwards

Prayer for the French Republic
Anthony Edwards

Prayer for the French Republic
Nancy Robinette

Prayer for the French Republic
Nancy Robinette

Prayer for the French Republic
Playwright Joshua Harmon

Prayer for the French Republic
Director David Cromer

Prayer for the French Republic
Richard Masur

Prayer for the French Republic
Richard Masur

Prayer for the French Republic
Molly Ranson

Prayer for the French Republic
Molly Ranson

Prayer for the French Republic
Betsy Aidem

Prayer for the French Republic
Betsy Aidem

Prayer for the French Republic
Francis Benhamou

Prayer for the French Republic
Francis Benhamou

Prayer for the French Republic
Ethan Haberfield

Prayer for the French Republic
Ethan Haberfield

Prayer for the French Republic
Playwright Joshua Harmon and Director David Cromer

Prayer for the French Republic

Prayer for the French Republic

Prayer for the French Republic
Aria Shahghasemi

Prayer for the French Republic
Aria Shahghasemi

Prayer for the French Republic
Anthony Edwards and Richard Masur

Prayer for the French Republic
Anthony Edwards and Richard Masur

Prayer for the French Republic
Anthony Edwards and Richard Masur

Prayer for the French Republic
Dale Place, Lori Wilner, Zachary Lindberg, Joshua Chessin-Yudin and Lauriel Friedman

Prayer for the French Republic
Lauriel Friedman

Prayer for the French Republic
Lauriel Friedman

Prayer for the French Republic
Joshua Chessin-Yudin

Prayer for the French Republic
Joshua Chessin-Yudin

Prayer for the French Republic
Zachary Lindberg

Prayer for the French Republic
Zachary Lindberg

Prayer for the French Republic
Emma Geer

Prayer for the French Republic
Emma Geer

Prayer for the French Republic
Zachary Lindberg, Dale Place and Joshua Chessin-Yudin



